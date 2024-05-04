Best Byron build in Brawl Stars (2024)

To assemble the best Byron build in Brawl Stars, players must equip the right combination of Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears that enhance the brawler's potential on the battlefield. As a Mythic brawler, Byron boasts moderate damage output and healing ability.

Byron's primary attack unleashes a long-ranged dart that inflicts three ticks of damage over two seconds when targeting enemies. However, when aimed at allies, this dart transforms into a healing elixir, mending their wounds with the same potency it would harm enemies.

Meanwhile, Byron's Super ability lets him lob a vial over the obstacle. Upon impact, it provides instant healing to himself and allies while simultaneously dealing damage to foes within a splash radius.

This article provides the best Byron build in Brawl Stars in 2024.

What is the best Byron build in Brawl Stars?

Gadget: Booster Shots

Booster Shots Gadget (Image via Supercell)

The Booster Shots Gadget is the cornerstone of the best Byron build in Brawl Stars. This tool amplifies Byron's offensive capabilities by allowing his next attack to unleash a barrage of three darts instead of one. While each dart inflicts 20% less damage and provides 40% reduced healing compared to his standard attack, the sheer increase in volume overwhelms opponents across the battlefield.

Star Power: Malaise

Malaise Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Among the Star Powers, Malaise emerges as the optimal choice for the ultimate Byron build in Brawl Stars. Equipping this Star Power infuses Byron's Super with an additional layer of utility, causing opponents struck by it to receive a staggering 75% reduction in healing from any source for nine seconds.

Gears: Shield and Gadget Charge

Gadget Charge - Super Rare Gear (Image via Supercell)

The two best Gears to complete the best Byron build in Brawl Stars are the Shield Gear and Gadget Charge Gear. The Shield Gear provides an additional layer of protection. This shield boasts 900 health and regenerates the maximum health in 10 seconds when Byron is at full health.

In contrast, the Gadget Charge Gear lets Byron use his Booster Shots Gadget once more during a match, taking the overall allowed usage from three to four. The extra usage of Gadget can trigger opponents through excess darts.

