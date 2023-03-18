Best characters for Calamity Queller in Genshin Impact

Calamity Queller is a terrific 5-star Polearm that works wonderfully well with several Genshin Impact characters. This weapon has an ATK stat of 741 and a secondary ATK% stat of 16.5%. Ergo, it's best suited for characters who really want their Attack stat to be as high as possible.

This Polearm's effect also grants a 12%~24% All Elemental DMG Bonus, depending on the Refinement Level. The rest of its passive includes more stacks to buff the wielder's ATK even higher. Most notably, its ATK buff doubles if the player is off the field, meaning off-fielders are the best candidates for this weapon.

Who should use Calamity Queller in Genshin Impact?

Some Genshin Impact players might be disappointed to find it that it's rather niche (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of characters who are great with Calamity Queller in Genshin Impact:

Shenhe

Xiao

Raiden Shogun

Zhongli

Unfortunately, the over-reliance on buffing ATK over some CRIT stats makes this Polearm more situational than other heavy hitters in this weapon class. Nonetheless, all of the above characters can use Calamity Queller excellently as one of their better options.

Shenhe mains will love this weapon in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

The only one this Polearm is BIS (Best In Slot) for is Shenhe. The next section of this article will cover that topic in more depth. Until then, Travelers should know that Xiao, Raiden Shogun, and Zhongli have better options than this weapon, yet they can use this Polearm if the player lacks those alternatives.

For example, Zhongli prefers Staff of Homa, Raiden Shogun wants Engulfing Lightning, and Xiao could benefit from more DPS with Staff of Homa or Primordial Jade Winged-Spear.

Why Shenhe is the best user of Calamity Queller in Genshin Impact

A signature weapon tends to work best with its original owner (Image via HoYoverse)

The ATK buff is great for buffing Shenhe's Icy Quill damage, while the All Elemental DMG from the Passive will be useful for Shenhe's Cryo damage. Shenhe can easily stack the ATK boosts, especially if she's at C1 since she gains an extra Elemental Skill charge.

No other character in Genshin Impact gains as much value from this Polearm as Shenhe. She's, by default, the best user of this weapon. On a related note, no other Polearm gives her as much DPS as Calamity Queller. Maximizing one's damage whenever possible is vital, making this Polearm her BIS.

Downsides to using this weapon

The weapon's stats and effect aren't the most useful for the average Polearm user (Image via HoYoverse)

Unfortunately, this weapon lacks CRIT and Energy Recharge stats, meaning that the player has to get them from Artifacts if they want to be efficient. This makes the weapon not as effective as other options on characters who want to go beyond building ATK.

Not to mention, it's a 5-star weapon. The main reason to go for it is if the player owns Shenhe. If one lacks Shenhe, Calamity Queller is much more niche in terms of its overall usefulness.

This weapon's good stats ensure that the Polearm can be a decent filler option if the player has nothing else. Remember that some 4-star options will be better for a few characters (like The Catch on Xiangling).

Poll : Do you have Shenhe? Yes No 0 votes