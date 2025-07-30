Best characters for Flame-Forged Insight in Genshin Impact

By Manish Kumar Choudhary
Published Jul 30, 2025 14:21 GMT
Flame-Forged Insight in Genshin Impact
Flame-Forged Insight is obtainable in 5.8 main event (Image via HoYoverse)

In Genshin Impact 5.8, HoYoverse introduced a brand new 4-star claymore titled Flame-Forged Insight. It is obtainable for free from the main limited-time event, Sunspray Summer Resort. When it comes to free weapons, the game rarely releases useless weapons, but this one falls somewhere in the middle.

Flame-Forged Insight comes with a passive effect for Electro-Charged, Lunar-Charged, or Bloom reactions, which lets it shine on only a handful of characters right now. It has a base attack of 510 and 165 EM as its secondary stat. At max refinement, it restores 24 energy and provides a hefty 120 EM buff when the character triggers the above-mentioned reactions.

With the stats and passive out of the way, let's discuss the best characters for Flame-Forged Insight in Genshin Impact.

Who can use Flame-Forged Insight in Genshin Impact?

To be fair, there aren't any great users for Flame-Forged Insight in Genshin Impact. Based on leaks and its appearance, this claymore is meant for a Hydro character originating from Nod-Krai, who is rumored to be Aino. Interestingly, if the leaks happen to be true, Aino would be the first Hydro claymore character in the game.

Since Aino is rumored to release in Genshin Impact 6.0, these are the characters who can put Flame-Forged Insight to good use for now:

1) Beidou

Beidou is a good candidate for using Flame-Forged Insight (Image via HoYoverse)
Beidou used to be the queen of Electro-Charged reaction, and pretty much still is, but has become irrelevant because of Ororon, who can use the Scroll artifact set to give strong party-wide buffs. Nonetheless, if you're a Beidou fan, Flame-Forged Insight is a great weapon for her.

Being a transformative reaction, Electro-Charged scales off the character's Elemental Mastery. With the passive and secondary stat, you get a massive 285 EM boost from the weapon alone. On top of that, it recovers 24 energy, which is much appreciated by an energy-hungry character like Beidou.

2) Kaveh

Kaveh in Akedimiya (Image via HoYoverse)
Kaveh often gets overlooked, but there is a dedicated fanbase for him as well. For Kaveh fans, Flame-Forged Insight is an amazing gift. Kaveh is a Dendro character centered around the Bloom reaction. As Bloom is also a transformative reaction, you will want to stack as much EM on Kaveh as possible.

Unfortunately, he is also energy-hungry with a burst cost of 80, forcing players to invest into some Energy Recharge stats. Thanks to energy generation by Flame-Forged Insight's passive, Kaveh will be able to use his elemental burst more frequently.

3) Razor

Razor and his family (Image via HoYoverse)
Razor carried many fans in the early age of Genshin Impact but, unfortunately, struggles to do well in the current times. For true Razor fans, the only way to make him viable is in a Hyperbloom team, as his elemental burst lets him do Electro attacks needed to trigger the reaction.

For his Hyperbloom reactions to do well, you will have to build Elemental Mastery on him. Another problem Razor faces is his high-cost elemental burst. Flame-Forged Insight helps Razor by restoring energy and providing lots of EM.

4) Dori

The mora hunter - Dori (Image via HoYoverse)
Last but not least, we have Dori Sangemah Bay, owner of the Palace of Alcazarzaray. She is one of the least used characters in Genshin Impact, but thanks to her being an Electro character, you can run her as a Hyperbloom DPS just like Razor.

But don't get your hopes too high, as most of her Electro application is from her burst, so it can be difficult to trigger Hyperbloom consistently. Flame-Forged Insight can help with smoother rotations and a little damage boost.

These are the only characters who can use Flame-Forged Insight in Genshin Impact right now. In the future, we may get more Lunar-Charged or EM-scaling claymore users who would love having this weapon.

About the author
Manish Kumar Choudhary

Manish Kumar Choudhary

Twitter icon

Manish is an expert Minecraft Content Specialist at Sportskeeda. During his 3 years with the company, he has written over 1,000 articles and accumulated more than 24 million views.

With a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications, Manish possesses a solid foundation in understanding the technical aspects of the game, helping him create accurate and reliable guides. He also keeps himself updated with Minecraft content constantly via social media and keeps track of the latest game-related advancements.

Manish played numerous games during his childhood such as Pokemon Red and Blue, which significantly influenced his career path as a gaming journalist. While he no longer plays the game, his love for the franchise endures.

He predominantly enjoys single-player titles but also loves to hop on a server with his friends and enjoy a thrilling match of Valorant or Counter-Strike 2. Manish also relishes live-service RPG games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. While he favors the PC platform, he plans to acquire a PlayStation soon.

When he gets time off work, Manish enjoys going on extended walks while listening to music, and taking in the sights of trees, buildings, and people around him. He is also a fitness enthusiast who starts his day at the gym and diligently monitors his nutrition throughout the day.

Edited by Angad Sharma
