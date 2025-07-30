In Genshin Impact 5.8, HoYoverse introduced a brand new 4-star claymore titled Flame-Forged Insight. It is obtainable for free from the main limited-time event, Sunspray Summer Resort. When it comes to free weapons, the game rarely releases useless weapons, but this one falls somewhere in the middle.Flame-Forged Insight comes with a passive effect for Electro-Charged, Lunar-Charged, or Bloom reactions, which lets it shine on only a handful of characters right now. It has a base attack of 510 and 165 EM as its secondary stat. At max refinement, it restores 24 energy and provides a hefty 120 EM buff when the character triggers the above-mentioned reactions.With the stats and passive out of the way, let's discuss the best characters for Flame-Forged Insight in Genshin Impact.Who can use Flame-Forged Insight in Genshin Impact?To be fair, there aren't any great users for Flame-Forged Insight in Genshin Impact. Based on leaks and its appearance, this claymore is meant for a Hydro character originating from Nod-Krai, who is rumored to be Aino. Interestingly, if the leaks happen to be true, Aino would be the first Hydro claymore character in the game.Since Aino is rumored to release in Genshin Impact 6.0, these are the characters who can put Flame-Forged Insight to good use for now:1) BeidouBeidou is a good candidate for using Flame-Forged Insight (Image via HoYoverse)Beidou used to be the queen of Electro-Charged reaction, and pretty much still is, but has become irrelevant because of Ororon, who can use the Scroll artifact set to give strong party-wide buffs. Nonetheless, if you're a Beidou fan, Flame-Forged Insight is a great weapon for her.Being a transformative reaction, Electro-Charged scales off the character's Elemental Mastery. With the passive and secondary stat, you get a massive 285 EM boost from the weapon alone. On top of that, it recovers 24 energy, which is much appreciated by an energy-hungry character like Beidou.2) KavehKaveh in Akedimiya (Image via HoYoverse)Kaveh often gets overlooked, but there is a dedicated fanbase for him as well. For Kaveh fans, Flame-Forged Insight is an amazing gift. Kaveh is a Dendro character centered around the Bloom reaction. As Bloom is also a transformative reaction, you will want to stack as much EM on Kaveh as possible.Unfortunately, he is also energy-hungry with a burst cost of 80, forcing players to invest into some Energy Recharge stats. Thanks to energy generation by Flame-Forged Insight's passive, Kaveh will be able to use his elemental burst more frequently.3) RazorRazor and his family (Image via HoYoverse)Razor carried many fans in the early age of Genshin Impact but, unfortunately, struggles to do well in the current times. For true Razor fans, the only way to make him viable is in a Hyperbloom team, as his elemental burst lets him do Electro attacks needed to trigger the reaction.For his Hyperbloom reactions to do well, you will have to build Elemental Mastery on him. Another problem Razor faces is his high-cost elemental burst. Flame-Forged Insight helps Razor by restoring energy and providing lots of EM.4) DoriThe mora hunter - Dori (Image via HoYoverse)Last but not least, we have Dori Sangemah Bay, owner of the Palace of Alcazarzaray. She is one of the least used characters in Genshin Impact, but thanks to her being an Electro character, you can run her as a Hyperbloom DPS just like Razor.But don't get your hopes too high, as most of her Electro application is from her burst, so it can be difficult to trigger Hyperbloom consistently. Flame-Forged Insight can help with smoother rotations and a little damage boost.These are the only characters who can use Flame-Forged Insight in Genshin Impact right now. In the future, we may get more Lunar-Charged or EM-scaling claymore users who would love having this weapon.