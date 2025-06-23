Best characters for Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Memory of Chaos

The Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail is a challenging game mode containing different enemy lineups with a powerful boss battle at the end. The domain resets every update, shuffling the enemies on each floor. A new Memory of Chaos, titled Lupine-Moon Devourer, is currently live in patch 3.3 offering the usual amount of Stellar Jades.

Those interested in claiming all the rewards might want to know the best HSR characters they can use in the most difficult floors. This article further lists the strongest units for the Lupine-Moon Devourer MoC.

Best Honkai Star Rail characters to use in version 3.3 Memory of Chaos

1) Castorice

Castorice (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail’s Castorice is arguably the best DPS from the current roster, as she deals massive damage to targets in an AoE with her summon. Although she prefers a low SPD stat, the setup allows her to effectively generate the Newbud, which is used to manifest Netherwing. MOC has been introducing tougher enemy lineups with each cycle, where only damage dealers like Castorice can thrive.

Netherwing uses the "Breath Scorches the Shadow" ability to consistently target in an AoE before unleashing a massive nuke. The attack alone can destroy each enemy wave. Being an HP-scaling character, Castorice can also survive longer during combat to effectively utilize the ability of her strong companion.

2) Mydei

Mydei (Image via HoYoverse)

The Lupine-Moon Devourer MoC contains enemies that are susceptible to the Imaginary element. Mydei, being the strongest damage dealer from the roster, takes center stage. He is an HP-scaling character that relies on follow-up attacks to dish out damage by trading his health.

Thankfully, HoYoverse has added a self-healing factor in Mydei’s kit that makes him invincible. Notably, enemies cannot knock him down while his Vendetta state is active. With proper support, Mydei can deal massive damage and win the battle of endurance in the version 3.3 Memory of Chaos.

3) Hyacine

Hyacine (Image via HoYoverse)

The Remembrance Path offers a wide variety of characters, ranging from healers to damage dealers. Among them, Hyacine in Honkai Star Rail is the adaptable sustainer used across various team compositions. She is particularly useful for HP-scaling characters since her kit can increase the max health of allies and heal them whenever necessary.

Furthermore, Hyacine can launch powerful follow-up attacks. In a domain filled with powerful enemies, every bit of extra damage helps.

4) Tribbie

Tribbie (Image via HoYoverse)

Tribbie is a highly coveted support unit in the game who can be used across various team compositions. She can buff an ally’s damage by drawing power from the Harmony Path and also deal quite a bit of damage. Having such a versatile kit gives her an edge in the Lupine-Moon Devourer.

As for Tribbie’s support potential, she can increase the party members' "All-Type Resistance Penetration" and trap enemies in a zone where they receive increased damage from all sources. Bosses and other opponents from the MoC will be at a disadvantage when the effects are active.

5) Remembrance Trailblazer

Remembrance Trailblazer (Image via HoYoverse)

The Remembrance Trailblazers in Honkai Star Rail are some of the best free-to-play characters in version 3.3 Memory of Chaos. They take on the role of a support unit with the ability to increase the damage output of the front runners. The Trailblazer can advance an ally's action and buff their CRIT DMG.

Additionally, they can mark a teammate to deal an instance of True DMG whenever the target attacks. Their buffs are quite useful against the stubborn MoC enemies.

