Best characters for Jadefall Splendor in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 4.2 is finally out, bringing new banners for players to spend their Primogems. The new weapon banner features Splendor of Tranquil Waters and Jadefall Splendor. Both are 5-star signature weapons but are versatile enough to be equipped by other characters.

In this article, we will cover all the best candidates for Jadefall Splendor. This Catalyst weapon is ideal for support units but not so much for damage dealers. It will be available in the 4.2 weapon banner until November 28, 2023.

Genshin Impact: Best characters for Jadefall Splendor

Official Artwork of the 5-star Catalyst (Image via HoYoverse)

Jadefall Splendor is an excellent 5-star Catalyst. In Genshin Impact 4.2, players can spend their Primogems to obtain this weapon from the current Epitome Invocation (weapon banner). Here is a quick overview of its base stats at level 90:

Base ATK: 608

Secondary Stats (HP): 49.6%

When equipped, its passive ability will help with energy regeneration and gain an elemental damage bonus after casting Elemental Burst or creating a shield. This effect will also trigger when the wielder is not on the field. Given below are the best candidates to use this Catalyst.

1) Baizhu

Baizhu's official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Jadefall's Splendor is unquestionably Baizhu's go-to option as his signature weapon. The passive gives Baizhu a lot of energy regeneration, which helps him with his high energy recharge requirements.

The weapon also increases his elemental damage in Genshin Impact based on his max HP.

2) Sangonomiya Kokomi

Sangonomiya Kokomi (Image via HoYoverse)

Sangonomiya Kokomi from Watatsumi Island is the only other Genshin Impact character who can take full advantage of Jadefall Splendor due to her kit and party role being similar to Baizhu. Both 5-star units provide massive healing based on their max HP.

Although she cannot create shields to proc the passive ability, she can use her Elemental Burst to reap all the benefits.

3) Neuvillette

Neuvillette (Image via HoYoverse)

Monsieur Neuvillette is the last 5-star character who can use Jadefall Splendor to the best of his abilities. As previously mentioned, the 5-star Catalyst has a solid passive that restores energy and increases the elemental damage bonus based on every 1000 HP the wielder has. Neuvillette is a character whose damage is primarily based on his Max HP, so this weapon works well with him.

Note that this weapon is not his go-to option, as many other alternative Catalysts will perform better than Jadefall Splendor.

4) Barbara

Barbara (Image via HoYoverse)

Barbara is the only 4-star character in Genshin Impact suitable for Jadefall Splendor. Like Kokomi and Baizhu, she uses her elemental skill and Elemental Burst to provide active character or team-wide healing. These healing abilities are based on her max HP, making the 5-star Catalyst work well with her.