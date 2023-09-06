Genshin Impact has released a new 4-star character from Fontaine called Freminet, a Cryo unit that uses a Claymore as a weapon. Interestingly, Freminet excels in dealing more Physical DMG to enemies similar to Eula than Cryo DMG. These features alongside many others are to make his gameplay fun and players will want to build a team around him.

Luckily, there are many characters in Genshin Impact that can be paired with Freminet to maximize his damage output. This article will showcase five best units in the game that travelers can use alongside the sea diver from Fontaine.

Genshin Impact: Five best characters to team up with Freminet

5) Shenhe

Shenhe is a great support unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Shenhe is one of the best support units for Freminet in Genshin Impact regardless of whether players build the latter as a Physical DPS or a Cryo DPS unit. While Shenhe is more popularly known for her Cryo buffs, she is also capable of decreasing the enemy's Physical RES from her Elemental Burst. In addition, travelers can give her Favonius Lance and use her as a battery for the team.

Thus, having Shenhe will allow Freminet to not only deal a good chunk of Cryo DMG but also more Physical DMG to enemies.

4) Mika

Mika is a good Physical support unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Mika is a great support option for Freminet as a Physical DPS unit. Claymore characters are known to have the slowest movement speed in Genshin Impact. But having the front-line surveyor of the Knights of Favonius in the team can solve that issue as he can significantly increase the on-field unit's ATK SPD through his talents. In addition, Mika also provides a good amount of healing to the team.

It is worth mentioning that Mika gets even better with higher constellations, with C6 being his best as it increases the active unit's Physical CRIT DMG by 60%.

3) Raiden Shogun

Raiden Shogun (Image via HoYoverse)

Raiden Shogun is one of the strongest characters in Genshin Impact and there are several ways of using her. Thanks to how her kit works, she is also one of the best Electro applicators in the game and when Electro meets Cryo, it triggers the Superconduct reaction. This reduces the enemy's Physical RES by a whopping 40%, which is a huge debuff, allowing Freminet to deal more Physical DMG.

Furthermore, Raiden Shogun is an amazing battery, so the team will not have any energy issues.

2) Fischl

Fischl is a good sub-DPS unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to the previous entry, Fischl is an amazing Electro character. She is one of the best Electro applicators in the game and a really good sub-DPS unit. She can easily trigger the Superconduct reaction, making her a good option to pair with Freminet in a Physical DPS Hypercarry team.

Travelers who do not have Raiden Shogun or are using her in another team can use Fischl as a replacement. While she won't provide as much utility as the Electro Archon, she is a good battery and deals more individual damage.

1) Yelan

Yelan is one of the best Hydro units (Image via HoYoverse)

Yelan is one of the best Hydro sub-DPS characters in Genshin Impact. She can work really well with Freminet in a Shatter team. Depending on the party members, she can also trigger other reactions for additional damage. For example, if Raiden Shogun is in the team, they can trigger an Electrocharged reaction for more DPS.

In addition, Yelan's fourth ascension passive buffs the active unit's damage up to a maximum of 50% for the entire duration of her Elemental Burst, which is a massive damage bonus. Therefore, she will not only deal a ton of damage herself but also boost the Freminet's damage output.