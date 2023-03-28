Best characters to play with Ayaka in Genshin Impact

Ayaka is a strong and popular 5-star character in Genshin Impact. She has finally returned with her second rerun banner together with Shenhe after nearly a year. Although Cryo has not been the most popular element in Genshin Impact recently, Ayaka is still considered one of the most powerful characters in the game.

With her much-awaited return, some players might be unsure of who to build or pair with Ayaka in the current update of the game. That said, this article will feature some of the best units to play with the 5-star Cryo character, including some F2P options.

Shenhe, Kazuha, and other great characters to play with Ayaka in Genshin Impact

1) Shenhe

Shenhe is the best Cryo support unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Shenhe is the obvious first choice for Ayaka or any Cryo DPS unit for that matter. Thanks to her amazing kit, the former is the best Cryo support unit in the game. Fortunately, she is also featured in Genshin Impact 3.5 second phase banner, so fans can try and pull her.

Shenhe can not only provide an insane amount of Cryo DMG bonus from her skills but also decrease the enemies' Cryo resistance, which will allow Ayaka to deal even more damage.

2) Diona

Diona is a good F2P support option (Image via HoYoverse)

Diona is a 4-star character from Mondstadt and is a popular F2P choice in many Ayaka teams. The Cryo Bow user is a nice support unit that can deploy a powerful shield from her Elemental Skill and also heal from her Elemental Burst.

Since she is one of the three 4-star featured units in the ongoing version 3.5 phase two banners, it is a good chance for fans to pull her.

3) Kaedehara Kazuha

Kazuha is the best Anemo support unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Kazuha is arguably the best Anemo support unit in Genshin Impact. Thanks to his unique gameplay style, he can fit nearly every team in the game. He can apply CC (crowd control), swirl elements, and also buff the entire party's Elemental DMG.

Additionally, he is one of the best characters who can equip the 4-piece Viridescent Venerer (VV) artifacts set that can shred the Elemental resistance of the enemies. Interestingly, he was also one of the most used characters in the recent Spiral Abyss cycle.

4) Sucrose

Sucrose can be a good alternative for Kazuha (Image via HoYoverse)

Sucrose is an amazing 4-star Anemo unit in Genshin Impact. Although she might not be better than Kazuha, she is a good F2P alternative. Since she is a Catalyst user, fans can give her Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayer for an extra ATK buff. In addition, Sucrose can equip the VV set to shred the elemental resistance of enemies.

5) Sangonomiya Kokomi

Kokomi is one of the best Hydro support options for Ayaka (Image via HoYoverse)

Kokomi is a 5-star character from Inazuma and one of the best healers in Genshin Impact. While her debut was quite underwhelming, she has proven herself to be one of the best Hydro support units in the game. She is also part of the most popular Ayaka freeze teams along with Kazuha and Shenhe.

Not only can Kokomi heal from her Elemental Burst and Elemental Skill, but she can also constantly apply Hydro to trigger the Freeze reaction. Luckily, her healing is based on her Max HP, which makes her easy to build, and players can focus on getting HP stats on her artifacts. Furthermore, she can also provide the Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayer buff to Ayaka and increase her damage.

6) Mona

Mona is also a good option in Ayaka teams (Image via HoYoverse)

Mona is a 5-star unit and another great support in Genshin Impact. She can also apply Hydro on enemies to trigger Freeze reactions from her Elemental Skill and taunt all nearby enemies. Mona can use the omen from her Elemental Burst to significantly increase Ayaka's own Elemental Burst DMG.

Similar to Kokomi, she can also provide the Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayer buff to generate more damage output.

