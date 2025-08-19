The Forever Victual in Honkai Star Rail is a 4-star Light Cone that can be acquired for free. During version 3.5, players must complete the necessary challenges of the Chrysos Maze Grand Restaurant event to get this LC and its Superimposition materials. Since Trailblazers get The Forever Victual for free, they may wonder which characters can use it and unleash its full potential.

In this article, we look at the unique effect of The Forever Victual and its best characters in Honkai Star Rail.

Characters suited for The Forever Victual in Honkai Star Rail, explored

The Forever Victual (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Before we look at the best characters for The Forever Victual in Honkai Star Rail, let's see what unique effect it can grant to the Harmony units wearing it at Superimposition Level 1:

So good! - Increases the wearer’s ATK by 16%. After the wearer uses Skill, increases ATK by 8%, stacking up to 3 times.

These are the characters who can unleash The Forever Victual’s maximum potential in Honkai Star Rail:

Robin

Robin (Image via HoYoverse)

Robin is a character in HSR who can utilize The Forever Victual’s unique effect to its full potential. Since the Light Cone is able to passively boost her ATK, it increases the buff’s effectiveness. Moreover, when she uses her Skill, she receives extra ATK, which can be stacked for a whopping three turns. This further boosts Robin’s buffs, especially while she is in the Concerto state.

If you don’t have a good Light Cone for Robin in HSR and don't want to spend Stellar Jade for a 5-star LC, then The Forever Victual is a good free-to-play alternative for her.

Hanya

Hanya (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Another character that can use The Forever Victual in HSR is Hanya. Since her buffs scale with ATK, she can easily make use of this Light Cone’s effects. Like Robin, this 4-star gear will boost the effectiveness of her Ultimate’s buff, allowing the allied unit to deal additional damage.

Since Hanya can regenerate Skill Points with her Skill, players won’t face any problems when triggering the latter effect of The Forever Victual.

Tingyun

Tingyun (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Lastly, a 4-star character who has good synergy with The Forever Victual is Tingyun. With the passive ATK boost, her abilities, especially her Skill, will be enhanced. This means the character who is a target of the ability will receive additional buffs.

Since the latter effect of The Forever Victual can stack, players can keep triggering Tingyun’s Skill to maximize the amount of ATK she receives from the Light Cone.

