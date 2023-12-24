Best characters for Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword in Genshin Impact

The Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword is a new 4-star Claymore that players can obtain for free by participating in Genshin Impact's 4.3 flagship event called Roses and Muskets. Travelers can obtain this weapon and its refinement materials from the event shop by earning Theater Tickets, which is the event's exclusive currency. They will require 200 tickets to get this weapon at R1.

The Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword provides its wielder with Energy Recharge via its secondary stat. Additionally, it also increases Attack based on the number of Melusines the player has assisted in Fontaine. Given that both of these stats are quite useful when building characters, this weapon can be a suitable option for several units.

Therefore, this article will explore the best characters to wield Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword in Genshin Impact.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Genshin Impact: Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword stats and passives

Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword, as seen in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

The Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword is the free 4-star weapon offered in Genshin Impact version 4.3's main event, which started on December 21, 2023. Players have the opportunity to obtain it from the event shop till January 15, 2024.

Here are the stats of the Claymore at level 90:

Base ATK 565 Secondary stat 30.6% Energy Recharge Passive effect ATK increased by 12%. That's not all! The support from all Melusines you've helped in Merusea Village fills you with strength! Based on the number of them you've helped, your ATK is increased by up to an additional 12%.

The weapon can be a solid option for several in-game characters that scale off their attack. Furthermore, units that rely on their Elemental Bursts can also opt for the Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword to mitigate their energy requirements, thanks to its secondary stat.

Let's take a look at the best characters who are capable of wielding this weapon efficiently.

Best characters for Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword in Genshin Impact

1) Navia

Navia official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Navia is the newly released 5-star unit that made her debut in version 4.3. Given that her damage scales off her attack, the Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword can be an amazing F2P option for her.

Furthermore, she is capable of dealing off-field AoE Geo DMG to enemies via her Elemental Burst. As such, the Energy Recharge offered via the Claymore's secondary stat is also useful to Navia.

2) Beidou

Beidou birthday artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Beidou is a 4-star attack-scaling Electro unit that has been in the game since the beginning. She is a capable sub-DPS who can apply off-field Electro on opponents using her Elemental Burst. However, given the high energy cost of her Burst, it is usually recommended to outfit her with an Energy Recharge Claymore.

Players can opt for using the Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword on Beidou to not only provide her with Energy Recharge, but also extra attack via the weapon's passive effect. These factors will make it a great option for her.

3) Sayu

Sayu birthday artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Sayu is a 4-star Anemo character from Inazuma. She is highly versatile and can fill the role of either sub-DPS or healer; not to mention the mobility that her Elemental Skill offers for easy traversal.

Sayu's Elemental Burst has a two-fold effect as it deals Anemo damage to the foes while healing the active character. Her healing is based on her attack and as such, players will want to focus on stacking attack and Energy Recharge to make the most out of her. This makes the Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword a decent choice.

4) Chongyun

Chongyun birthday artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Chongyun is a 4-star Cryo DPS in Genshin Impact who can infuse the Cryo element into his attacks after using his Elemental Burst. Given that this is the main gimmick of his kit, and fans will always want to have his Burst up and ready when taking on enemies. The Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword can be quite helpful in this aspect due to the Energy Recharge secondary stat.

Moreover, like most traditional damage dealers, Chongyun's damage is dependent on his max attack, making the free Claymore's passive a nice boost to his overall stats.

