Pekka Evolution is currently one of the best evolution cards in Clash Royale. It spawns a Pekka troop with identical statistics to the original and a special ability. The spawned evolved Pekka heals 1/8th of her original health after taking down an enemy troop or building.

Players should not use army swarms against Pekka Evolution as that will help her heal back a large majority of her health. She can achieve 66% more health at its maximum capacity. In this article, we will explore the best decks to counter Pekka Evolution in Clash Royale.

Best Clash Royale decks to counter Pekka Evolution

1) Hog GK Double Prince Execnado

Hog GK Double Prince Execnado deck (Image via SuperCell)

The Hog GK Double Prince Execnado deck contains the following cards:

Bats Evolution (This card costs 2 elixir)

Skeletons Evolution (This card costs 1 elixir)

Hog Rider (This card costs 4 elixir)

Prince (This card costs 5 elixir)

Dark Prince (This card costs 4 elixir)

Golden Knight (This card costs 4 elixir)

Tornado (This card costs 3 elixir)

Executioner (This card costs 5 elixir)

Hog GK Double Prince Execnado is one of the best Hog Rider decks in Clash Royale which can be used both in multiplayer and tournament battles. This battle deck focuses on using Hog Rider, Prince, Dark Prince, and Golden Knight offensively to take down the tower.

Skeletons Evolution, Bats Evolution, and Prince are used to counter Pekka Evolution. Bats Evolution can easily take down Pekka Evolution and other ground tanks. Tornado should be used to attract troops to the King Tower.

Executioner, Bats Evolution, and Skeletons Evolution are used defensively to stop the enemy's counter-push. Prince and Golden Knight can also be used to protect your towers against mini tanks.

2) EBarbs Pekka ID

EBarbs Pekka ID battle deck (Image via SuperCell)

The EBarbs Pekka ID battle deck contains the following cards:

Knight Evolution (This card costs 3 elixir)

Skeletons Evolution (This card costs 1 elixir)

Inferno Dragon (This card costs 4 elixir)

Inferno Tower (This card costs 5 elixir)

Minions (This card costs 3 elixir)

Arrows (This card costs 3 elixir)

Pekka (This card costs 7 elixir)

Elite Barbarians (This card costs 6 elixir)

EBarbs Pekka ID is one of the best Knight Evolution decks in Clash Royale which can be used in higher arenas to win maximum battles. This deck focuses on using the Pekka, Elite Barbarians Knight Evolution, and Inferno Dragon offensively to take down crown towers.

Skeletons Evolution, Inferno Dragon, Minions, and Inferno Tower are used to counter Pekka Evolution. Inferno Dragon and Minions can easily take down ground tanks and mini tanks. Arrows should be used to take down army swarms.

Inferno Tower, Minions, and Inferno Dragon are used defensively to take down the enemy's troops. Elite Barbarians and Pekka can be used to take down ground tanks like Royal Giant and Mega Knight.

3) RamRider GS SD NW

RamRider GS SD NW in Clash Royale (Image via SuperCell)

The RamRider GS SD NW deck contains the following cards:

Bats Evolution (This card costs 2 elixir)

Royal Recruits Evolution (This card costs 7 elixir)

Night Witch (This card costs 4 elixir)

Witch (This card costs 5 elixir)

Skeleton Dragons (This card costs 4 elixir)

Ram Rider (This card costs 5 elixir)

Giant Skeleton (This card costs 6 elixir)

Rascals (This card costs 5 elixir)

RamRider GS SD NW is one of the best Royal Recruits Evolution decks in the game. This battle deck focuses on using Ram Rider, Rascals, and Giant Skeleton offensively to take down the crown tower.

Royal Recruits Evolution should be used to take down the enemy's troops and start a counter push from both lanes. Bats Evolution, Skeletons Dragons, Witch, and Night Witch should be used to counter Pekka Evolution.

Players should use Giant Skeleton defensively against tanks like Mega Knight and Electro Giant. A combination of Witch and Night Witch can be used to take down mini tanks like Valkyrie and Prince.

