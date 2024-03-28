The best Clash Royale decks for Electro Buff Challenge will rely on cards that are boosted in this game mode. During the Electro Buff Challenge, cards like the Electro Giant, Electro Dragon, Electro Wizard, Electro Spirit, Zappies, and more will have boosted stats. So, using them will give you an upper hand in battles.

In this list, we have curated some of the best Clash Royale decks for Electro Buff Challenge that you can use to earn every reward.

(Note: This list is not ranked. We have just listed the best Clash Royale decks for Electro Buff Challenge.)

Best Clash Royale decks for Electro Buff Challenge

These are some of the best decks you can use in this challenge:

Electro Giant electro spirit with Earthquake and Lightning

Electro Giant Mini Pekka with Zappies and Electro Wizard

Electro Giant Electro Dragon with Zappies and Sparky

Electro Giant Hog Rider with Zappies and Electro Wizard

Electro Giant Fire Ball with Zappies and Electro Dragon

1) Electro Giant electro spirit with Earthquake and Lightning

Deck 1 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.5.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Electro Giant: This card costs seven elixir.

Electro Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

Earthquake: This card costs three elixir.

Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

Lightning: This card costs six elixir.

Skeleton Army: This card costs three elixir.

Bats: This card costs two elixir.

Cannon: This card costs three elixir.

2) Electro Giant Mini Pekka with Zappies and Electro Wizard

Deck 2 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.5.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Cannon: This card costs three elixir.

Electro Giant: This card costs seven elixir.

Skeletons: This card costs one elixir.

Goblin Barrel: This card costs three elixir.

Mini Pekka: This card costs four elixir.

Electro Wizard: This card costs four elixir.

Zappies: This card costs four elixir.

Barbarian Barrel: This card costs two elixir.

3) Electro Giant Electro Dragon with Zappies and Sparky

Deck 3 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 4.5.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Electro Dragon: This card costs five elixir.

Electro Giant: This card costs seven elixir.

Zap: This card costs two elixir.

Tesla: This card costs four elixir.

Pekka: This card costs four elixir.

Electro Giant: This card costs four elixir.

Zappies: This card costs four elixir.

Sparky: This card costs six elixir.

4) Electro Giant Hog Rider with Zappies and Electro Wizard

Deck 4 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This is one of the best Clash Royale decks for Electro Buff Challenge and has an average elixir cost of 4.0.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Electro Dragon: This card costs five elixir.

Electro Giant: This card costs seven elixir.

Zap: This card costs two elixir.

Cannon: This card costs three elixir.

Earthquake: This card costs three elixir.

Electro Wizard: This card costs four elixir.

Zappies: This card costs four elixir.

Hog Rider: This card costs four elixir.

5) Electro Giant Fire Ball with Zappies and Electro Dragon

Deck 5 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.5.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Tesla: This card costs four elixir.

Electro Giant: This card costs seven elixir.

Skeletons: This card costs one elixir.

Fireball: This card costs four elixir.

Zappies: This card costs four elixir.

Electro Dragon: This card costs five elixir.

Electro Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

Log: This card costs two elixir.

These are five of the best Clash Royale decks for Electro Buff Challenge.