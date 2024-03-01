Knowing the best Clash Royale decks for Love Sparks Challenge will help you cruise through the challenge, provided you know how to play the game. The main objective of this challenge is to control the Sparky at the bridge as soon as it spawns. Having cards with high DPS and resetting cards like Zap and Freeze will help form the best Clash Royale decks for Love Sparks Challenge.

In this list, we have curated some of the best Clash Royale decks for Love Sparks Challenge that you can use to earn every reward.

Note: This list is not ranked in any way. We have just listed the best Clash Royale decks for Love Sparks Challenge.

Best Clash Royale decks for Love Sparks Challenge

These decks are the best that you can use in this challenge:

Rocket with Mini Pekka, Rage, and Zap

Mortar-Miner cycle deck with Inferno Dragon

Lumber-Loon Deck with Freeze

Lumber-Loon Deck with Bowler and Freeze

Double Barrel bait deck

1) Rocket with Mini Pekka, Rage, and Zap

Deck 1 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.0.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Skeletons Evolution: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Firecracker Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Rage: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Guards: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Zap: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Mini Pekka: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Rocket: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Minions: This card costs three elixir.

2) Mortar-Miner cycle deck with Inferno Dragon

Deck 2 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 2.6.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Mortar Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Firecracker Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Log: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Inferno Dragon: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Skeletons: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Miner: This card costs three elixir.

3) Lumber-Loon Deck with Freeze

Deck 3 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.3.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Firecracker Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Zap: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Mini Pekka: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Inferno Dragon: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Balloon: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Lumberjack: This card costs four elixir.

4) Lumber-Loon Deck with Bowler and Freeze

Deck 4 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.8.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Firecracker Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Barbarian Barrel: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Freeze: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Inferno Dragon: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Balloon: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Bowler: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Lumberjack: This card costs four elixir.

5) Double Barrel bait deck

Deck 5 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 2.9.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Firecracker Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Skeletons Evolution: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Goblin Barrel: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Log: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Skeleton Barrel: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Inferno Dragon: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

These are the five best Clash Royale decks for Love Sparks Challenge.