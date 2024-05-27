The best Clash Royale decks for the Triple Elixir Tournament rely on effectively spamming your cards. While the Dagger Duchess is arguably the best Tower Troop in Clash Royale, using it in this tournament would be disastrous. This is because the 3x Elixir flow will allow players to play a lot of troops. If the Dagger Duchess runs out of daggers, it might even cost you your wins.
This article will run you through the best Clash Royale decks for the Triple Elixir Tournament, including all the cards and their Elixir cost.
5 best Clash Royale decks for the Triple Elixir Tournament
Listed below are the best Clash Royale decks for the Triple Elixir Tournament:
1) Goblin Drill cycle with Tesla Evolution and Firecracker Evolution
This is one of the best decks for this tournament and has an average Elixir cost of 3.5. You will need the following cards to play this deck:
- Tesla Evolution: This card costs four Elixir
- Firecracker Evolution: This card costs three Elixir
- Skeletons: This card costs one Elixir
- Poison: This card costs four Elixir
- Lightning: This card costs six Elixir
- Arrows: This card costs three Elixir
- Goblin Drill: This card costs four Elixir
- Knight: This card costs three Elixir
2) Lava Hound Phoenix with Bomber Evolution and Valkyrie Evolution
This is one of the best Clash Royale decks for the Triple Elixir Tournament. It has an average elixir cost of 4.3. You will need the following cards to play this deck:
- Bomber Evolution: This card costs two Elixir
- Valkyrie Evolution: This card costs four Elixir
- Lava Hound: This card costs seven Elixir
- Poison: This card costs four Elixir
- Lightning: This card costs six Elixir
- Arrows: This card costs three Elixir
- Phoenix: This card costs four Elixir
- Inferno Dragon: This card costs four Elixir
3) Giant Skeleton Little Prince with Knight Evolution and Tesla Evolution
The average elixir cost of this deck is 4.0. You will need the following cards to play this deck:
- Tesla Evolution: This card costs four Elixir
- Knight Evolution: This card costs three Elixir
- Giant Skeleton: This card costs six Elixir
- Poison: This card costs four Elixir
- Graveyard: This card costs five Elixir
- Arrows: This card costs three Elixir
- Phoenix: This card costs four Elixir
- Little Prince: This card costs three Elixir
4) Goblin Drill Mighty Miner with Tesla Evolution and Firecracker Evolution
This is one of the best decks for this tournament. It has an average elixir cost of 3.0. The following cards are required to play this deck:
- Tesla Evolution: This card costs four Elixir
- Firecracker Evolution: This card costs three Elixir
- Skeletons: This card costs one Elixir
- Poison: This card costs four Elixir
- Mighty Miner: This card costs four Elixir
- Bats: This card costs two Elixir
- Goblin Drill: This card costs four Elixir
- Log: This card costs two Elixir
5) Goblin Drill Little Prince with Tesla Evolution and Skeletons Evolution
This is one of the best Clash Royale decks for the Triple Elixir Tournament and has an average elixir cost of 3.1. You will need the following cards to play this deck:
- Tesla Evolution: This card costs four Elixir
- Skeletons Evolution: This card costs one Elixir
- Knight: This card costs three Elixir
- Poison: This card costs four Elixir
- Fireball: This card costs four Elixir
- Little Prince: This card costs three Elixir
- Goblin Drill: This card costs four Elixir
- Log: This card costs two Elixir
That covers all the best Clash Royale decks for the Triple Elixir Tournament. If you like this game, consider reading about our other Clash Royale decks:
- Best Clash Royale decks for Spell Cauldron Challenge
- Clash Royale tier list: Ranking all cards from best to worst (May 2024)
- Best Clash Royale Evo Wizard decks
- Best Clash Royale Void spell decks
Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!