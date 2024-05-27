The best Clash Royale decks for the Triple Elixir Tournament rely on effectively spamming your cards. While the Dagger Duchess is arguably the best Tower Troop in Clash Royale, using it in this tournament would be disastrous. This is because the 3x Elixir flow will allow players to play a lot of troops. If the Dagger Duchess runs out of daggers, it might even cost you your wins.

This article will run you through the best Clash Royale decks for the Triple Elixir Tournament, including all the cards and their Elixir cost.

5 best Clash Royale decks for the Triple Elixir Tournament

Listed below are the best Clash Royale decks for the Triple Elixir Tournament:

1) Goblin Drill cycle with Tesla Evolution and Firecracker Evolution

Deck 1 (Image via Supercell)

This is one of the best decks for this tournament and has an average Elixir cost of 3.5. You will need the following cards to play this deck:

Trending

Tesla Evolution: This card costs four Elixir

Firecracker Evolution: This card costs three Elixir

Skeletons: This card costs one Elixir

Poison: This card costs four Elixir

Lightning: This card costs six Elixir

Arrows: This card costs three Elixir

Goblin Drill: This card costs four Elixir

Knight: This card costs three Elixir

2) Lava Hound Phoenix with Bomber Evolution and Valkyrie Evolution

Deck 2 (Image via Supercell)

This is one of the best Clash Royale decks for the Triple Elixir Tournament. It has an average elixir cost of 4.3. You will need the following cards to play this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two Elixir

Valkyrie Evolution: This card costs four Elixir

Lava Hound: This card costs seven Elixir

Poison: This card costs four Elixir

Lightning: This card costs six Elixir

Arrows: This card costs three Elixir

Phoenix: This card costs four Elixir

Inferno Dragon: This card costs four Elixir

3) Giant Skeleton Little Prince with Knight Evolution and Tesla Evolution

Deck 3 (Image via Supercell)

The average elixir cost of this deck is 4.0. You will need the following cards to play this deck:

Tesla Evolution: This card costs four Elixir

Knight Evolution: This card costs three Elixir

Giant Skeleton: This card costs six Elixir

Poison: This card costs four Elixir

Graveyard: This card costs five Elixir

Arrows: This card costs three Elixir

Phoenix: This card costs four Elixir

Little Prince: This card costs three Elixir

4) Goblin Drill Mighty Miner with Tesla Evolution and Firecracker Evolution

Deck 4 (Image via Supercell)

This is one of the best decks for this tournament. It has an average elixir cost of 3.0. The following cards are required to play this deck:

Tesla Evolution: This card costs four Elixir

Firecracker Evolution: This card costs three Elixir

Skeletons: This card costs one Elixir

Poison: This card costs four Elixir

Mighty Miner: This card costs four Elixir

Bats: This card costs two Elixir

Goblin Drill: This card costs four Elixir

Log: This card costs two Elixir

5) Goblin Drill Little Prince with Tesla Evolution and Skeletons Evolution

Deck 5 (Image via Supercell)

This is one of the best Clash Royale decks for the Triple Elixir Tournament and has an average elixir cost of 3.1. You will need the following cards to play this deck:

Tesla Evolution: This card costs four Elixir

Skeletons Evolution: This card costs one Elixir

Knight: This card costs three Elixir

Poison: This card costs four Elixir

Fireball: This card costs four Elixir

Little Prince: This card costs three Elixir

Goblin Drill: This card costs four Elixir

Log: This card costs two Elixir

That covers all the best Clash Royale decks for the Triple Elixir Tournament. If you like this game, consider reading about our other Clash Royale decks:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!