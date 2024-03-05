The best Clash Royale decks with Tesla Evolution rely on a quick-cycle mechanic. This will allow you to quickly reach the Tesla Evolution by cycling through cards that cost one or two elixir. However, a cheap cycle deck does not necessarily mean you spam every card in the arena. Doing so might put you in an elixir deficit, which might ultimately cost you the game.

In this list, we have curated some of the best Clash Royale decks with Tesla Evolution that you can use to earn every reward.

Note: This list is not ranked in any way. We have just listed the best Clash Royale decks with Tesla Evolution. Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Best Clash Royale decks with Tesla Evolution

These decks are the best ones that you can use in this challenge:

Queen Bow cycle deck with Tesla Evolution

2.9 Xbow cycle deck with Bomber Evolution and Tesla Evolution

Classic Log Bait deck with Tesla Evolution

Hog Earthquake cycle deck with Tesla Evolution

2.5 Royal Hogs cycle deck with Firecracker Evolution and Tesla Evolution

5 best Clash Royale decks with Tesla Evolution

1) Queen Bow cycle deck with Tesla Evolution

Deck 1 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.3.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Tesla Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

Log: This card costs two elixir.

Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

Skeletons: This card costs one elixir.

Archer Queen: This card costs five elixir.

Xbow: This card costs six elixir.

Fireball: This card costs four elixir.

2) 2.9 Xbow cycle deck with Bomber Evolution and Tesla Evolution

Deck 2 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 2.9.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

Tesla Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

Log: This card costs two elixir.

Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

Skeletons: This card costs one elixir.

Knight: This card costs three elixir.

Xbow: This card costs six elixir.

Fireball: This card costs four elixir.

3) Classic Log Bait deck with Tesla Evolution

Deck 3 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.0.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

Tesla Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

Log: This card costs two elixir.

Princess: This card costs three elixir.

Goblin Barrel: This card costs three elixir.

Goblins: This card costs three elixir.

Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

Rocket: This card costs six elixir.

4) Hog Earthquake cycle deck with Tesla Evolution

Deck 4 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.3.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Tesla Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

Skeletons Evolution: This card costs one elixir.

Log: This card costs two elixir.

Hog: This card costs four elixir.

Earthquake: This card costs three elixir.

Giant Skeleton: This card costs six elixir.

Archer Queen: This card costs five elixir.

Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

5) 2.5 Royal Hogs cycle deck with Firecracker Evolution and Tesla Evolution

Deck 5 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 2.5.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Firecracker Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

Tesla Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

Earthquake: This card costs three elixir.

Log: This card costs two elixir.

Skeletons: This card costs one elixir.

Royal Hogs: This card costs five elixir.

Electro Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

Fire Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

These are the five best Clash Royale decks with Tesla Evolution.