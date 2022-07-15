Best controller settings for Warzone in 2022

Warzone has come a long way since its release back in 2020. The Call of Duty battle royale game is popular for its fast-paced combat, which replicates the same feeling as the multiplayer modes its predecessor has provided. With that said, Call of Duty has always had a special place in the hearts of console users.

Activision's battle royale provides plenty of options for controller users even when used on PC, as a good chunk of players in the community use controllers. The Call of Duty franchise has always been a console gem from a multiplayer perspective since the release of the first game in the franchise, and developers have not backed out from giving the following sequels full controller support.

This article will list the best settings to use when playing Warzone with a controller in 2022.

Best controller settings players can use when playing Call of Duty Warzone in 2022

Warzone is very different from every Call of Duty game released before Modern Warfare 2019 when it comes to controls, as the game's control mechanics mimic the mentioned game. Both Modern Warfare 2019 and Warzone use the same engine, meaning that the range of controls and mechanics are very similar in both games.

There isn't one particular setting that can benefit everyone because controls come down to personal preference. However, some settings can be used that make using the controller a tad bit easier.

Here are some of the settings players can use to have more fluid control over the game when using a controller in Warzone:

General Settings

BR Button Layout : Tactical flipped

: Tactical flipped Stick Layout Present : Default

: Default Invert Vertical Look : Disabled

: Disabled Left Stick Min Input Deadzone : 0-0.05 (The lower, the better)

: 0-0.05 (The lower, the better) Right Stick Min Input Deadzone :0-0.05

:0-0.05 Left Stick Max Input Deadzone : 1.00

: 1.00 Right Stick Max Input Deadzone : 1.00

: 1.00 Vertical Stick Sensitivity : 6.00

: 6.00 Horizontal Stick Sensitivity : 6.00

: 6.00 ADS Sensitivity Multiplier : 0.85

: 0.85 Aim Response Curve Type : Dynamic

: Dynamic Controller Vibration: Disabled

For the deadzone, it is always recommended to have the lowest because it gives maximum response when aiming. Deadzone should be set to a minimum at which the player is comfortable, and the maximum should be where the controller has no more stick drift. The best way to test this would be a custom game, but it also depends on the player's controller.

For sensitivity settings, it is also recommended that players use sensitivity which makes their aim more consistent. Although pro players in the scene recommend a significantly lower sensitivity, this helps them aim to become more precise and make micro adjustments better in the long run. Still, sensitivity can be a sweet spot between too high or too low for players.

Weapons Settings

Aim Assist: Standard

Standard Scale Aim Assist with FOV: Enabled

Enabled Weapon Mount Shared Input: ADS + Melee

ADS + Melee Weapon Mount Movement Exit: Enabled

Enabled Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold

Hold Steady Aim Behavior : Hold

: Hold Equipment Behavior: Hold

Hold Use/Reload Behavior: Contextual Tap

Contextual Tap Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: Enabled

Enabled Armor Plate Behavior: Apply All

For Aim Assist in Warzone, it is recommended to use Standard. The Standard Aim Assist setting is consistent with every single Call of Duty that has been released in the past, and as a result, it is much more consistent with using the Standard option.

Players can also tweak the Aim Down Sight Behavior option according to players who prefer to use it on Toggle. Still, the Hold option provides a lot of freedom in aim movement when players try to disengage from a gunfight. Leaving the gunfight becomes a little bit faster when using Hold over Toggle.

Movement Settings

Slide Behavior: Tap

Tap Auto Move Forward: Disabled

Disabled Tactical Sprint : Double Tap

: Double Tap Automatic Sprint: Auto Tactical Sprint

Auto Tactical Sprint Vehicle Camera Recenter: Enabled

Enabled Parachute Auto-Deploy: Disabled

These are the basic movement settings players can use in Warzone, these settings are pretty common even among the best players in the game, but players can, of course, try out different variations down the line if they feel like it.

