Best Cookie Alliance Team in Cookie Run: Kingdom (May 2023)

Cookie Alliance has become an increasingly popular PvE game mode in Cookie Run: Kingdom, given the seasonal event's lucrative rewards and highly competitive nature. Although players can create up to five teams to face numerous waves of teams, cash-strapped players would be better off pooling their resources into a dedicated team of specialized Cookies.

Read on to find out which Cookies, Toppings, and Treasures you need to create for the team that will help you get to the top in this season of Cookie Alliance.

How to get to Masters' rank in Cookie Alliance in Cookie Run: Kingdom (May 2023)

Note: The given Cookie Run: Kingdom team was tested to last until Wave 60 and scored close to 7,000,000 with all treasures, toppings, and Cookies maxed out. The final score and survival rate will vary as per the respective level to which the player's resources are leveled.

1) Mala Sauce Cookie

Mala Sauce Cookie is the sole Front Cookie here, using his recently added CRIT% boost and Stun ability well. While his DMG numbers might still be a little behind other high-tier Cookie Run: Kingdom characters, his high max HP and considerable CRIT boosts allow other team members to perform optimally, earning him a place here.

A mix of Juicy Apple Jelly and Searing Raspberry is needed here, as boosting Mala Sauce's ATK to somewhat viable standards while further increasing his CRIT buffs is an equal priority.

Toppings: 3x Searing Raspberry, 2x Juicy Apple Jelly

2) Stardust Cookie

Stardust Cookie is one of the main DPS's in this Cookie Run: Kingdom team, with his insane "Wrath of the Stars" ability. He is one of the main beneficiaries of the heavy CRIT% boosts that Mala Sauce will provide and shares the heavy lifting in the DMG dealing department with Moonlight Cookie.

A full Juicy Apple Jelly topping is required to get the most out of the CRIT% element, with boosting DMG resist being the second priority.

Topping: Juicy Apple Jelly

3) Moonlight Cookie

Moonlight Cookie brings several key debuffs to this team, and her solid DMG dealing ability to fine-tune the team's ATK effort.

The Weakness (boosting DMG dealt) and Drowsiness (ATK and MOV SPD reduction) debuffs proportionally, weakening the enemy waves as they become more powerful, allowing this Cookie Run: Kingdom team to pull through against each.

Cookie Run: Kingdom players need a full Searing Raspberry topping to maximize ATK and Damage Resist. This will help simultaneously bolster Moonlight's ability as a DPS and her individual survivability.

Topping: Searing Raspberry

4) Squid Ink Cookie

Squid Ink Cookie and their Magic Candy bring a DEF reduction debuff and extra DMG for enemies whose DEF is reduced, further helping weaken the enemy's assault and helping the team survive successive waves of enemies. Players with Squid Ink, but not her Magic Candy, should consider other alternatives or build the Candy, as she and her base skill will not be viable here.

A full Juicy Apple Jelly topping will help get maximum CRIT DMG from their slaps and boost the key DMG Resist sub-stat.

5) Cream Puff Cookie

Cream Puff acts as a healer/secondary DMG dealer here. Note that her Magic Candy must be built and upgraded to the highest possible level to fulfill her role in this Cookie Run: Kingdom team, as her Candy adds several required buffs for the team, like CRIT% boost, DMG Resist, Stun Immunity, and ATK UP.

CP will also utilize a similar Juicy Apple Jelly topping build focusing on boosting CRIT% alone.

Topping: Juicy Apple Jelly.

Cookie Run: Kingdom players can track this space to keep an eye out for all the latest news.

