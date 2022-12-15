Best crosshair and DPI settings for Junkrat in Overwatch 2

A popular choice in the multiplayer first-person shooter game Overwatch 2, Junkrat is a damage Hero who excels at dealing large amounts of damage to enemies from a distance. He is also capable of disrupting enemy movements and setting up deadly traps.

In Blizzard's popular shooter, the crosshair is an important tool for aim and accuracy, and different crosshair settings can be beneficial based on individual playstyles and Hero abilities. This article will provide information about the best crosshair and DPI settings to use along with Junkrat in Overwatch 2.

The best crosshair for Junkrat in Overwatch 2

For Junkrat, it's recommended that players use the following crosshair settings:

Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Green

Green Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 10

10 Center Gap: 15

15 Opacity: 50%

50% Outline Opacity: 100%

100% Dot Size: 4

4 Dot Opacity: 100%

100% Scale with Resolution: On

These settings create a crosshair with a dot and a small circle around it, making it easier to see against most backgrounds. A green-colored crosshair is distinctly visible, with the outline adding a clear visual cue for precise aiming.

Next, let's discuss the DPI settings. DPI, or Dots per inch, is a measure of how sensitive your mouse is to movement. A higher DPI setting will cause the cursor to move further on the screen for a given movement of the mouse, while a lower DPI setting will cause the cursor to move less.

For Junkrat, it's recommended that you use a medium to high DPI setting in Overwatch 2. Junkrat's long-range abilities and traps require precise aiming, and a higher DPI setting will allow for small adjustments and more accurate aiming. Using a lower DPI setting will feel sluggish and make it difficult to aim quickly and effectively.

Nevertheless, it should be noted that DPI settings are a matter of personal preference, and what works best for one player may not work for another in Overwatch 2. Fans are advised to experiment with different DPI settings and find the one that feels most comfortable and effective.

In addition to the crosshair and DPI settings, there are other factors that can impact Junkrat's performance in Overwatch 2. Here are some useful tips and strategies to help improve your gameplay as Junkrat:

Use Junkrat's primary fire, the Frag Launcher, to lob grenades at enemies from a distance. The grenades can bounce off walls and other surfaces, allowing for hits on enemies from unexpected angles.

Use Junkrat's secondary fire, the Concussion Mine, to launch yourself into the air and reach high ledges or other difficult-to-access areas. The Concussion Mine can also be used to damage and displace enemies, setting them up for follow-up attacks from allies.

Use Junkrat's ultimate ability, RIP-Tire, to create a remote-controlled tire that can deal massive damage to enemies. The RIP-Tire can be detonated manually, or it will explode automatically after a set period of time. Use the RIP-Tire to surprise enemies and take out key targets, such as enemy healers or support heroes.

Use Junkrat's passive ability, Total Mayhem, to drop live grenades when killed. These grenades can damage and displace enemies, providing a final burst of damage and disruption before being eliminated.

Position yourself wisely when playing as Junkrat. Junkrat is vulnerable at close range, so try to stay at a distance from enemies and use long-range abilities to deal damage. Avoid tight corridors and enclosed spaces, and look for opportunities to set up traps and ambushes.

By following these tips and strategies, Junkrat's performance in Overwatch 2 can be greatly improved. Players can experiment with different crosshair and DPI settings, and practice using Junkrat's abilities to their full potential. With the right settings and strategies, Junkrat can become a powerful force and help lead the team to victory in Overwatch 2.

