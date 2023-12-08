Best crosshair and DPI settings for Mauga in Overwatch 2

Hailing from Samoa, Mauga is the 39th addition to the Tank roster in Overwatch 2. After the successful season of Rise of Darkness, Blizzard has incorporated another chaotic Hero after Ramattra, who’s in the spotlight. Players worldwide are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the competitive servers and try him out.

Mauga is a mobile Tank with a wide range of abilities that make him a fun character to play for both defensive and offensive styles. That said, to enhance the experience, all players should have optimal crosshair and DPI settings. This article will provide all the necessary information regarding this.

The best crosshair settings for Mauga in Overwatch 2

Mauga is not a tough nut to crack. He has a massive health pool of 500 HP that gradually increases to 650 HP after dealing sufficient damage to the enemies. Players can use him in numerous ways according to their playstyle. Either they can field him as a frontline Tank that can absorb the incoming damage from adversaries or a Dive Tank that can prioritize small HP targets by getting onto their backline.

Since Mauga is equipped with two chainguns named “Gunny” and “Cha-cha,” players might want to focus on the aiming side and eliminate the small health pool targets. Having a decent crosshair makes it easier to achieve the goal.

So, here are the settings to get an optimal crosshair for Mauga in Overwatch 2:

The best crosshair settings for Mauga in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Type: Crosshair

Show Accuracy: Off

Color: White

Thickness: 1

Crosshair Length: 17

Center Gap: 3

Opacity: 100%

Outline Opacity: 90%

Outline Thickness: 1

Dot Size: 0

Dot Opacity: 100%

Scale With Resolution: On

Best DPI settings for Mauga

To get the best DPI settings for the Samoan Tank, it is advisable to use a mouse DPI of 800 and a sensitivity between 7 and 10. It will maintain their eDPI between 5600 and 8,000, which will be perfect for the Mauga mains. The higher the sensitivity, the easier it will become to perform spray transfers on his multiple adversaries.

So, this sums up the optimal crosshair and DPI settings for Mauga. However, players must remember there's no such thing as the “best DPI settings” since they must customize these figures according to their preferences.

Season 8: Call of the Hunt of Overwatch 2 is live on the servers.

For more news related to Overwatch 2, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.