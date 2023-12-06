Overwatch 2 Season 8 Twitch drops: All rewards, how to earn, and more

With the arrival of Season 8 in Overwatch 2, players have been blessed with new Twitch drops. These are free rewards that one can get for watching any drop-enabled stream for a specific amount of time. However, users need to have a particular game account linked to Twitch to get the bonuses.

OW2 has seen many events in partnership with Amazon's streaming platform that offered some free in-game skins and cosmetics. The current Twitch-drop event has similar freebies up for grabs. This article will provide you with all the necessary information about this season’s drops and the criteria to obtain it.

Overwatch 2 players can earn multiple rewards via Twitch streams

From December 5, 2023, players worldwide have been able to claim multiple rewards by watching their favorite streamers for a specific amount of time. Since this is a limited-time event, it will end on December 17, 2023.

Here are all the available drops you can get from Twitch:

Colonel Mauga Spray - Watch for three hours

Cha-cha & Gunny Highlight Intro - Watch for five hours

Legendary Talon Sombra Skin - Watch for nine hours

To get the drops, you need to link your Battle.net with Twitch. If you haven’t done that yet, here’s how to do it:

Open Battle.net through any search engine, and enter the proper credentials to log in to your account.

Click on your username in the top-right corner of your screen.

Click on Account Settings from the drop-down menu.

After getting all the options, under “Security and Privacy,” click the Connections option.

Navigate to the Twitch option, and then click Connect and follow the prompts on the screen.

After conducting a successful Support-A-Streamer event last week, Blizzard came up with this event to provide free skins and cosmetics to keep the community engaged. These rewards are available for free on all platforms, including PC, PS4/PS5, etc.

Expectations from Season 8 of Overwatch 2

Apart from these small Twitch events, Blizzard has provided an arcade event called Battle of the Beasts. Moreover, a refurbished version of the Winter Wonderland event, named Winter Fair, will make its way into this title on December 19, 2023.

It's worth noting that in a recent video on YouTube, the developers unveiled some exciting skins and cosmetics. Players might need to save up a handsome amount of money to purchase them and decorate their inventory.

For more content regarding Overwatch 2, stay tuned on Sportskeeda.