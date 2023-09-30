Best Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Gorilla Arms build

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty players should definitely take advantage of the new game system. After the expansion, the title's universe now includes improved skill trees, vehicle-to-vehicle combat, and several new items like weapons, cars, and locations. With all these additions, implementing custom builds is very easy, and they can be centered on almost any element.

You can create builds inspired by characters from the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners series or even objects in the game. One of them is the cyberware Gorilla Arms, which allows you to make a very good build focused on Strength and Technology.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

How to make the best Gorilla Arms build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

This article only lists the most important elements of the Gorilla Arms build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0. This means you can customize the others on your own and adapt them to your game style.

Starting attribute distribution stats

Body : 3

: 3 Reflexes : 6

: 6 Technical Ability: 4

Ability: 4 Cool : 3

: 3 Intelligence: 6

Technical ability

1) Pro perks

Main node

All things cyber

Subsidiary nodes

Renaissance Punk

Chrome Constitution

Driver Update

Chipware Connoisseur

2) Phenom perks

Main node

License to chrome

Bolt

Subsidiary nodes

Extended Warranty

Cyborg

Built Different

Ambidextrous

Lightning storm

Shock value

3) Legend perks

Edgerunner

Chain Lightning

Since Gorilla Arms are cyberware in Phantom Liberty, this build prioritizes any skill that improves them. In addition, you are recommended to use other technological equipment and skills that increase the character's vitality.

Reflexes perks

1) Rookie perks

Main nodes

Slippery

2) Pro perks

Main nodes

Dash

Subsidiary nodes

Can’t touch this

Steady grip

Mad dash

Mean streak

3) Phenom perks

Main nodes

Air Dash

4) Legend perks

Tailwind

For the Reflexes skill tree, any improvements that increase the character's agility have been added. This will allow them to make quick attacks and keep their health bar at an optimal level for most of the game.

Body attribute perks

1) Rookie perks

Main nodes:

Painkiller

Subsidiary nodes

Dorph-head

Come back kid

Army of one

2) Pro perks

Main nodes

DIE! DIE! DIE!

Wrecking ball

Subsidiary nodes

Don’t stop me now

Like a feather

Clapback

3) Phenom perks

Main nodes

Spontaneous obliteration

Adrenaline rush

Quake

Subsidiary nodes

Rush of blood

Close-Quarters Carnage

4) Legend perks

Rip and Tear

Pain to gain

Onslaught

Finisher: savage sling

This Gorilla Arms build maximizes the character's strength and damage. The effect of the cyberware is enhanced by brute-force skills, complemented by the effects of weapons.

Final attribute point distribution

Here is what the final attribute point distribution in Phantom Liberty will look like:

Body : 20

: 20 Intelligence : 11

: 11 Technical Ability : 20

: 20 Cool : 9

: 9 Reflexes: 20

Relic skills

Use this relic skills for your Phantom Liberty game (Image via CD Projekt Red)

1) Jailbreak:

Unlocks new abilities for Arm cyberwares: Mantis Blades, Gorilla Arms, Projectile Launch System, and Monowire.

You can overcharge the Projectile Launch System by holding the fire button. This launches a burst of five projectiles that cover a larger area.

Attacking with Gorilla Arms now charges them up. When fully charged, a Strong attack would deal massive damage and create a shockwave that staggers nearby enemies. Doing so will send the enemies flying.

Dismembering an enemy or performing a Finisher with Mantis Blades will charge the next Leap Attack. A charged Leap Attack with Mantis Blades has +30m longer reach and deals massive damage with a wide slash that hits the target and other nearby enemies. Killing enemies this way also dismembers them.

The Monowire now has a dedicated slot for Control quickhacks. To use the installed quickhack, charge the Monowire first. When fully charged, release the attack to deal damage and upload the quickhack without RAM cost.

2) Machine Learning:

Destroying an enemy's Vulnerability grants +10% frequency of new Vulnerabilities appearing and +5% Critical Damage against Vulnerabilities.

The base duration for the effect is 25 seconds. The effect and duration can stack five times, and reaching max stacks doubles the effects.

3) Limiter removal

The shockwave from a charged Gorilla Arms attack now knocks down all enemies within range.

4) Vulnerability analytics

During combat, you can detect vulnerabilities in enemy armor and cyberwares. Hitting them gives 100% Critical Chance, +25% Armor Penetration, and triggers Weakspot damage bonuses. Also, dealing damage to a vulnerability causes an explosion that generates a 3m EMP blast.

Gorilla Arms build cyberware requirements

Here are the core Cyberware requirements for the Gorilla Arms build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0:

Militech Berserk

Gorilla arms

Kiroshi "The Oracle" Optics

Micromotors

Reinforced Tendons

Mechatronic Core

Bionic Joints

We hope you enjoy this Gorilla Arms build for Phantom Liberty. We also recommend that you read our guide on how to build a character with perks, cyberware, and skills similar to David Martinez from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.