Best Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Gorilla Arms build

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty players should definitely take advantage of the new game system. After the expansion, the title's universe now includes improved skill trees, vehicle-to-vehicle combat, and several new items like weapons, cars, and locations. With all these additions, implementing custom builds is very easy, and they can be centered on almost any element.
You can create builds inspired by characters from the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners series or even objects in the game. One of them is the cyberware Gorilla Arms, which allows you to make a very good build focused on Strength and Technology.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer
How to make the best Gorilla Arms build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0
This article only lists the most important elements of the Gorilla Arms build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0. This means you can customize the others on your own and adapt them to your game style.
Starting attribute distribution stats
- Body: 3
- Reflexes: 6
- Technical Ability: 4
- Cool: 3
- Intelligence: 6
Technical ability
1) Pro perks
Main node
- All things cyber
Subsidiary nodes
- Renaissance Punk
- Chrome Constitution
- Driver Update
- Chipware Connoisseur
2) Phenom perks
Main node
- License to chrome
- Bolt
Subsidiary nodes
- Extended Warranty
- Cyborg
- Built Different
- Ambidextrous
- Lightning storm
- Shock value
3) Legend perks
- Edgerunner
- Chain Lightning
Since Gorilla Arms are cyberware in Phantom Liberty, this build prioritizes any skill that improves them. In addition, you are recommended to use other technological equipment and skills that increase the character's vitality.
Reflexes perks
1) Rookie perks
Main nodes
- Slippery
2) Pro perks
Main nodes
- Dash
Subsidiary nodes
- Can’t touch this
- Steady grip
- Mad dash
- Mean streak
3) Phenom perks
Main nodes
- Air Dash
4) Legend perks
- Tailwind
For the Reflexes skill tree, any improvements that increase the character's agility have been added. This will allow them to make quick attacks and keep their health bar at an optimal level for most of the game.
Body attribute perks
1) Rookie perks
Main nodes:
- Painkiller
Subsidiary nodes
- Dorph-head
- Come back kid
- Army of one
2) Pro perks
Main nodes
- DIE! DIE! DIE!
- Wrecking ball
Subsidiary nodes
- Don’t stop me now
- Like a feather
- Clapback
3) Phenom perks
Main nodes
- Spontaneous obliteration
- Adrenaline rush
- Quake
Subsidiary nodes
- Rush of blood
- Close-Quarters Carnage
4) Legend perks
- Rip and Tear
- Pain to gain
- Onslaught
- Finisher: savage sling
This Gorilla Arms build maximizes the character's strength and damage. The effect of the cyberware is enhanced by brute-force skills, complemented by the effects of weapons.
Final attribute point distribution
Here is what the final attribute point distribution in Phantom Liberty will look like:
- Body: 20
- Intelligence: 11
- Technical Ability: 20
- Cool: 9
- Reflexes: 20
Relic skills
1) Jailbreak:
- Unlocks new abilities for Arm cyberwares: Mantis Blades, Gorilla Arms, Projectile Launch System, and Monowire.
- You can overcharge the Projectile Launch System by holding the fire button. This launches a burst of five projectiles that cover a larger area.
- Attacking with Gorilla Arms now charges them up. When fully charged, a Strong attack would deal massive damage and create a shockwave that staggers nearby enemies. Doing so will send the enemies flying.
- Dismembering an enemy or performing a Finisher with Mantis Blades will charge the next Leap Attack. A charged Leap Attack with Mantis Blades has +30m longer reach and deals massive damage with a wide slash that hits the target and other nearby enemies. Killing enemies this way also dismembers them.
- The Monowire now has a dedicated slot for Control quickhacks. To use the installed quickhack, charge the Monowire first. When fully charged, release the attack to deal damage and upload the quickhack without RAM cost.
2) Machine Learning:
- Destroying an enemy's Vulnerability grants +10% frequency of new Vulnerabilities appearing and +5% Critical Damage against Vulnerabilities.
- The base duration for the effect is 25 seconds. The effect and duration can stack five times, and reaching max stacks doubles the effects.
3) Limiter removal
- The shockwave from a charged Gorilla Arms attack now knocks down all enemies within range.
4) Vulnerability analytics
- During combat, you can detect vulnerabilities in enemy armor and cyberwares. Hitting them gives 100% Critical Chance, +25% Armor Penetration, and triggers Weakspot damage bonuses. Also, dealing damage to a vulnerability causes an explosion that generates a 3m EMP blast.
Gorilla Arms build cyberware requirements
Here are the core Cyberware requirements for the Gorilla Arms build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0:
- Militech Berserk
- Gorilla arms
- Kiroshi "The Oracle" Optics
- Micromotors
- Reinforced Tendons
- Mechatronic Core
- Bionic Joints
We hope you enjoy this Gorilla Arms build for Phantom Liberty. We also recommend that you read our guide on how to build a character with perks, cyberware, and skills similar to David Martinez from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.