Best Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 katana build

The long-anticipated thermal katana has finally arrived in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0. Coupled with the revamped perks and attribute system, it opens up new opportunities for strong katana builds. For those who enjoy using melee weapons, the katana is currently one of the most powerful and fun-to-play options in the game.
This katana build involves choosing perks and allocating attribute points to skills that can increase damage and bonuses when using a sword. Not only does this build enhance your proficiency with a katana, it also improves your knife skills and provides health advantages. This guide generally leans toward a more aggressive playstyle with the option to incorporate additional supporting perks.
How to make the best katana build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0
Starting attribute distribution stats
- Body: 4
- Intelligence: 3
- Technical Ability: 3
- Cool: 3
- Reflexes: 9
Reflexes Attribute Perks
Main Nodes
- Slippery
- Lead and Steel
- Dash
- Finisher: Bladerunner
- Air Dash
- Slaughterhouse
- Tailwind
Subsidiary Nodes
- Seeing Double
- Bullet Deflect
- Bullet Time
- Mean Streak
- Can’t Touch This
- Mad Dash
- Flash of Steel
- Opportunist
- Going to Distance
- Aerial Acrobat
- Aerodynamic
The Reflexes skill tree is the most important aspect of this build. Lead and Steal, Finisher: Bladerunner, Air Dash, and Slaughterhouse are the key elements driving this build, allowing you to deflect bullets while dealing tons of damage. Meanwhile, Dash and Air Dash improve your mobility in combat.
Cool Attribute Perks
Main Nodes
- Killer Instinct
- Scorpion Sting
- Juggler
- Feline Footwork
- Ninjutsu
- Style Over Substance
Secondary Substance
- Quick Getaway
- Gag Order
- Corrosion
- Accelerated Toxin Absorption
- Neurotoxin
- Parasite
- Pay it Forward
- Finisher: Act of Mercy
- Pounce
- Sleight of Hand
- Blind Spot
- Unexposed
- Shinobi
- Serpentine
This Cool Perk Tree is suitable for those who wield Throwing Knives alongside the katana. With this setup, you can inflict extra damage when throwing a knife and retrieving it for a headshot, thanks to the Pay it Forward skill.
However, if using two close-combat weapons isn't appealing, you can always swap the knives out for something more reliable during emergency situations, such as SMGs or shotguns.
Body Attribute Perks
Main Nodes
- Painkiller
- Adrenaline Rush
- Pain to Gain
Subsidiary Nodes
- Speed Junkie
- Army of One
- Comeback Kid
- Dorph-Head
- Calm Mind
- Juggernaut
- Unstoppable Force
The main goal for the Body Perk Tree is to pick perks that can improve your health and health regeneration. Additionally, you get a speed and health regeneration boost thanks to the Adrenaline Rush perk.
Final attribute point distribution
- Body: 20
- Intelligence: 3
- Technical Ability: 3
- Cool: 20
- Reflexes: 20
Relic Skills
Vulnerability Analysis
This relic skill reveals the weak points of the enemies, which you can hit to gain 100% crit chance and 25% armor penetration.
- Machine Learning: Increases the chance to make a vulnerability appear by 10% (up to 5 stacks). It also increases crit damage by 5%.
Katana build cyberware requirements
Here are the cyberware parts you need for this build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0:
- Militech Apogee Sandevistan
- Satori
- Micromotor
- Heal-on-Kill
- Dense Marrow
- Biomonitor
- Optical Camo
- Subdermal Armor
- Bionic Joints
- Monowire
That concludes our foray into creating the best katana build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0.