Best Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 katana build

The long-anticipated thermal katana has finally arrived in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0. Coupled with the revamped perks and attribute system, it opens up new opportunities for strong katana builds. For those who enjoy using melee weapons, the katana is currently one of the most powerful and fun-to-play options in the game.

This katana build involves choosing perks and allocating attribute points to skills that can increase damage and bonuses when using a sword. Not only does this build enhance your proficiency with a katana, it also improves your knife skills and provides health advantages. This guide generally leans toward a more aggressive playstyle with the option to incorporate additional supporting perks.

How to make the best katana build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

Starting attribute distribution stats

Body : 4

: 4 Intelligence : 3

: 3 Technical Ability : 3

: 3 Cool : 3

: 3 Reflexes: 9

Reflexes Attribute Perks

Reflexes perks for katana Build (Image via CD Red Projekt)

Main Nodes

Slippery

Lead and Steel

Dash

Finisher: Bladerunner

Air Dash

Slaughterhouse

Tailwind

Subsidiary Nodes

Seeing Double

Bullet Deflect

Bullet Time

Mean Streak

Can’t Touch This

Mad Dash

Flash of Steel

Opportunist

Going to Distance

Aerial Acrobat

Aerodynamic

The Reflexes skill tree is the most important aspect of this build. Lead and Steal, Finisher: Bladerunner, Air Dash, and Slaughterhouse are the key elements driving this build, allowing you to deflect bullets while dealing tons of damage. Meanwhile, Dash and Air Dash improve your mobility in combat.

Cool Attribute Perks

Cool perks for katana build (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Main Nodes

Killer Instinct

Scorpion Sting

Juggler

Feline Footwork

Ninjutsu

Style Over Substance

Secondary Substance

Quick Getaway

Gag Order

Corrosion

Accelerated Toxin Absorption

Neurotoxin

Parasite

Pay it Forward

Finisher: Act of Mercy

Pounce

Sleight of Hand

Blind Spot

Unexposed

Shinobi

Serpentine

This Cool Perk Tree is suitable for those who wield Throwing Knives alongside the katana. With this setup, you can inflict extra damage when throwing a knife and retrieving it for a headshot, thanks to the Pay it Forward skill.

However, if using two close-combat weapons isn't appealing, you can always swap the knives out for something more reliable during emergency situations, such as SMGs or shotguns.

Body Attribute Perks

Body perks katana build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Main Nodes

Painkiller

Adrenaline Rush

Pain to Gain

Subsidiary Nodes

Speed Junkie

Army of One

Comeback Kid

Dorph-Head

Calm Mind

Juggernaut

Unstoppable Force

The main goal for the Body Perk Tree is to pick perks that can improve your health and health regeneration. Additionally, you get a speed and health regeneration boost thanks to the Adrenaline Rush perk.

Final attribute point distribution

Body: 20

20 Intelligence: 3

3 Technical Ability: 3

3 Cool: 20

20 Reflexes: 20

Relic Skills

Vulnerability Analytics for katana build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Vulnerability Analysis

This relic skill reveals the weak points of the enemies, which you can hit to gain 100% crit chance and 25% armor penetration.

Machine Learning: Increases the chance to make a vulnerability appear by 10% (up to 5 stacks). It also increases crit damage by 5%.

Katana build cyberware requirements

Here are the cyberware parts you need for this build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0:

Militech Apogee Sandevistan

Satori

Micromotor

Heal-on-Kill

Dense Marrow

Biomonitor

Optical Camo

Subdermal Armor

Bionic Joints

Monowire

That concludes our foray into creating the best katana build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0.