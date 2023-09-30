Best Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Shotgun build

For those who prefer to execute enemies in close combat in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0, shotgun builds are a popular choice. From Smart weapons to Power types, there exists a great shotgun selection in the game, and you can get creative and versatile with different shotgun builds with the changes brought about by the latest expansion.

Unlike the fancy technology works by the quickhacking netrunners, shotgun wielders would want to keep their builds simple. More specifically, this shotgun build will focus on Body perk attributes coupled with some Reflexes points. Here's how you can make the best shotgun build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0.

How to make the best shotgun build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

Starting attribute distribution stats

Body : 6

: 6 Intelligence : 3

: 3 Technical Ability : 4

: 4 Cool : 6

: 6 Reflexes: 3

Body Attribute perks

The Body attribute perk tree includes the best perks for this build (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Main perks

Painkiller

Die! Die! Die

Adrenaline Rush

Spontaneous Obliteration

Rip and Tear

Pain to Gain

Secondary perks

Comeback Kid

Army of One

Speed Junkie

Dorph-Head

Bullet ballet

Don't Stop Me Now

Like a Feather

Juggernaut

Unstoppable Force

Calm Mind

Close-Quarters Carnage

Skullcracker

Dread

Rush of Blood

Bloodlust

The Body perk tree has most of the perks needed to enhance your shotgun skills, including Rip and Tear and Spontaneous Obliteration. These perks boost your weapon damage, reduce recoil rate, and offer a chance to instantly eliminate low-health enemies. The Adrenaline Rush is also useful in making you more durable in combat.

Reflexes Attribute perks

Reflexes perks provide agility and mobility for this build (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Primary perks

Slippery

Dash

Air Dash

Secondary perks

Power Slide

Parkour!

Muscle Memory

Multitasker

Steady Grip

Can't Touch This

Mean Streak

Mad Dash

Aerial Acrobat

Aerodynamic

The Reflexes perks are important to improve your mobility and agility. Dash allows you to evade enemies, reposition during combat, and close the gap for close-range combat. Meanwhile, the Air Dash enables mid-air dashes, giving you additional vertical movement and agility for offensive engagements.

Final attribute point distribution

Body: 20

20 Intelligence: 20

20 Technical Ability: 20

20 Cool: 3

3 Reflexes: 18

Relic Skills

Vulnerability Analytics is the best relic skill for this build (CD Projekt Red)

Vulnerability Analysis

This relic skill helps you identify your enemies' weak points, highlighting areas where you can score guaranteed critical hits with a 100% chance and gain a significant 25% armor penetration bonus.

Machine Learning: When activated, increases the chances of spotting vulnerabilities on enemies by 10%. You can accumulate up to five stacks of this effect. It also boosts critical hit damage by 5%.

These two skills are the most powerful picks for guns, so we will go with these for our shotgun build.

Shotgun build cyberware requirements

Dynalar Sandevistan in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

For this build, you will need the following cyberware parts:

Dynalar Sandevistan

DB-4 IGLA/Guts

Ballistic Coprocessor

Adrenaline Converter

Proxishield

This wraps up our shotgun build for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0.