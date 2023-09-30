Best Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Shotgun build

For those who prefer to execute enemies in close combat in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0, shotgun builds are a popular choice. From Smart weapons to Power types, there exists a great shotgun selection in the game, and you can get creative and versatile with different shotgun builds with the changes brought about by the latest expansion.
Unlike the fancy technology works by the quickhacking netrunners, shotgun wielders would want to keep their builds simple. More specifically, this shotgun build will focus on Body perk attributes coupled with some Reflexes points. Here's how you can make the best shotgun build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0.
How to make the best shotgun build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0
Starting attribute distribution stats
- Body: 6
- Intelligence: 3
- Technical Ability: 4
- Cool: 6
- Reflexes: 3
Body Attribute perks
Main perks
- Painkiller
- Die! Die! Die
- Adrenaline Rush
- Spontaneous Obliteration
- Rip and Tear
- Pain to Gain
Secondary perks
- Comeback Kid
- Army of One
- Speed Junkie
- Dorph-Head
- Bullet ballet
- Don't Stop Me Now
- Like a Feather
- Juggernaut
- Unstoppable Force
- Calm Mind
- Close-Quarters Carnage
- Skullcracker
- Dread
- Rush of Blood
- Bloodlust
The Body perk tree has most of the perks needed to enhance your shotgun skills, including Rip and Tear and Spontaneous Obliteration. These perks boost your weapon damage, reduce recoil rate, and offer a chance to instantly eliminate low-health enemies. The Adrenaline Rush is also useful in making you more durable in combat.
Reflexes Attribute perks
Primary perks
- Slippery
- Dash
- Air Dash
Secondary perks
- Power Slide
- Parkour!
- Muscle Memory
- Multitasker
- Steady Grip
- Can't Touch This
- Mean Streak
- Mad Dash
- Aerial Acrobat
- Aerodynamic
The Reflexes perks are important to improve your mobility and agility. Dash allows you to evade enemies, reposition during combat, and close the gap for close-range combat. Meanwhile, the Air Dash enables mid-air dashes, giving you additional vertical movement and agility for offensive engagements.
Final attribute point distribution
- Body: 20
- Intelligence: 20
- Technical Ability: 20
- Cool: 3
- Reflexes: 18
Relic Skills
Vulnerability Analysis
This relic skill helps you identify your enemies' weak points, highlighting areas where you can score guaranteed critical hits with a 100% chance and gain a significant 25% armor penetration bonus.
- Machine Learning: When activated, increases the chances of spotting vulnerabilities on enemies by 10%. You can accumulate up to five stacks of this effect. It also boosts critical hit damage by 5%.
These two skills are the most powerful picks for guns, so we will go with these for our shotgun build.
Shotgun build cyberware requirements
For this build, you will need the following cyberware parts:
- Dynalar Sandevistan
- DB-4 IGLA/Guts
- Ballistic Coprocessor
- Adrenaline Converter
- Proxishield
This wraps up our shotgun build for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0.