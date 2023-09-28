Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Militech Apogee Sandevistan: How to get, stat bonuses, and more

Among the new cyberwares introduced in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 is the Militech Apogee Sandevistan. It fits in the Operating System slot and is currently one of the best cyberwares, offering strong bonuses that are viable in many different builds. It's not every day you get a Tier 5 cyberware, and the best part is you can get it for free.

Players have reportedly obtained Militech Apogee Sandevistan from different locations. Some obtained it as a random drop from enemies or loot containers and occasionally from vendors. Here's a guide on how to get this special OS for yourself.

How to get Militech Apogee Sandevistan in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

1) Near the Bellevue Overwalk

Fast travel to the Bellevue Overwalk (Image via CD Projekt Red)

To get the Militech Apogee Sandevistan for free, you can fast travel to the Bellevue Overwalk spot in Watson. Then, come down from the overwalk and go towards the house you see in the picture below. You can move across the rooftops to reach that location.

Militech Apogee Sandevistan location (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Inside the house, you should quickly find the cyberware inside a box located on top of a desk.

2) Electric Corporation building

Electric Corporation in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

If the first location didn't work for you, try visiting the Electric Corporation building. To find the Militech Apogee Sandevistan, you must ensure your character's level is above 35, as the item won't appear otherwise. Additionally, you need a technical ability of 10 or higher because the item is behind a locked door.

The building is positioned slightly to the northwest of Republic East, where the quest Disasterpiece took place. Look for a neon sign at the top of the building that reads Electric Corporation.

Inside the Electric Corporation building (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Enter through the garage door with the number "06" displayed above it and proceed to take a slight right turn toward the ramp labeled "Sector 0" on the adjacent wall. Proceed down the ramp into the basement area. Look for the door labeled "No Entry" and open it. Once inside, make the first left turn.

Inside the Electric Corporation building (Image via CD Projekt Red)

After taking the correct turn, you'll see "Sector 1" displayed on the wall to your right. Continue down the hallway until you reach a wall with two windows. Take a right turn through the door marked with a green fluorescent lamp. Immediately after, take a left turn down another ramp.

Now, make another left turn and approach the door illuminated by a yellow light. Afterward, take a left turn again and open the door marked with a red "On Air" sign. To do this, use your technical ability.

Inside the Electric Corporation building (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Finally, proceed with a left turn and open the door with another red "On Air" sign using your technical ability. You should find the cyberware inside a box.

Militech Apogee Sandevistan stats in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

While active, the Militech Apogee Sandevistan slows time by 85%. Coupled with that, it provides the following bonuses:

10% extra headshot damage, allowing V to inflict more damage with precise shots to the head.

14% extra Critical Chance, increasing the likelihood of landing critical hits.

13% extra Critical Damage, enhancing the damage output of critical hits.

These bonuses are particularly useful for those wielding pure weapons in combat and not relying on quickhacks.