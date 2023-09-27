Best Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Solo build: Perks, cyberware, and more

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 brings significant changes to the game's perks system, offering fresh opportunities to create powerful Solo builds. Solos are elite professionals known for their strength and keen perception, which allow them to detect danger and traps very effectively. The new update further strengthens their abilities as dangerous hitmen and mercenaries.

This build guide focuses on close-quarter combat using blunt weapons or shotguns, emphasizing your Body attribute to ensure durability. With the introduction of Relics, Solo characters are now capable of dealing more damage while still being the best elusive fighters.

Here's how to make the ultimate Solo build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0.

How to make the best Solo build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

Starting attribute distribution stats

Body : 9

: 9 Intelligence : 3

: 3 Technical Ability : 3

: 3 Cool : 3

: 3 Reflexes: 4

Body attribute perks

1) Rookie perks

Main nodes:

Painkiller

Subsidiary nodes:

Dorph-Head

Speed Junkie

Army of One

2) Pro perks

Main nodes:

Wrecking Ball

Die! Die! Die!

Subsidiary nodes:

Breakthrough

Clapback

Kinetic Absorption

Fly Swatter

Don’t Stop me now

Bullet Ballet

Like a Feather

3) Phenom perks

Main nodes:

Quake

Adrenaline Rush

Spontaneous Obliteration

Subsidiary nodes:

Epicenter

Aftershock

Calm Mind

Ripple Effect

Unstoppable Force

Juggernaut

Rush of Blood

Bloodlust

Dread

Skullcracker

Close-Quarters Carnage

4) Legend perks

Finisher: Savage Sling

Pain to Gain

Rip and Tear

Onslaught

The Wrecking Ball and Quake body perks are essential components of your combat abilities for you to effectively deal with groups of enemies using blunt weapons. Meanwhile, the Painkiller and Army of One perks are your primary defense abilities, protecting your health and ensuring your survival during battles.

Reflexes attribute perks

Main nodes:

Slippery

Dash

Air Dash

Tailwind

Subsidiary nodes:

Muscle Memory

Multitasker

Steady Grip

Mad Dash

Can't Touch This

Mean Streak

Aerial Combat

Aerodynamic

In this Reflex skill tree, the main focus is getting perks that increase your mobility and agility. Dash and Air Dash are great because they allow you to use the perks in the Body Tree more effectively.

Final attribute point distribution

Body: 20

20 Intelligence: 3

3 Technical Ability: 3

3 Cool: 3

3 Reflexes: 20

Relic skills

1) Vulnerability Analytics

This relic skill allows you to detect vulnerabilities in enemy armor and cyberwares. Hitting them gives 100% Critical Chance, +25% Armor Penetration, and triggers Weakspot damage bonuses. When you deal damage to a vulnerability, it creates an explosion that generates a 3m EMP blast.

2) Machine Learning

A subskill under the Vulnerable Analytics, this allows you to capitalize further on the damage you deal from its parent relic skill. When you destroy a vulnerability, it causes a 10% increase in the chance of new vulnerabilities appearing and a 5% increase in crit damage against vulnerabilities. These can stack up to five times, doubling their bonuses at max stacks.

Solo build cyberware requirements

Here are the cyberware needed for this Solo build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0:

Gorilla Arms

BioDyne Berserk

Titanium Bones

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 is now available to play on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.