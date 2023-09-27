Best Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Solo build: Perks, cyberware, and more

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 brings significant changes to the game's perks system, offering fresh opportunities to create powerful Solo builds. Solos are elite professionals known for their strength and keen perception, which allow them to detect danger and traps very effectively. The new update further strengthens their abilities as dangerous hitmen and mercenaries.
This build guide focuses on close-quarter combat using blunt weapons or shotguns, emphasizing your Body attribute to ensure durability. With the introduction of Relics, Solo characters are now capable of dealing more damage while still being the best elusive fighters.
Here's how to make the ultimate Solo build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer
How to make the best Solo build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0
Starting attribute distribution stats
- Body: 9
- Intelligence: 3
- Technical Ability: 3
- Cool: 3
- Reflexes: 4
Body attribute perks
1) Rookie perks
Main nodes:
- Painkiller
Subsidiary nodes:
- Dorph-Head
- Speed Junkie
- Army of One
2) Pro perks
Main nodes:
- Wrecking Ball
- Die! Die! Die!
Subsidiary nodes:
- Breakthrough
- Clapback
- Kinetic Absorption
- Fly Swatter
- Don’t Stop me now
- Bullet Ballet
- Like a Feather
3) Phenom perks
Main nodes:
- Quake
- Adrenaline Rush
- Spontaneous Obliteration
Subsidiary nodes:
- Epicenter
- Aftershock
- Calm Mind
- Ripple Effect
- Unstoppable Force
- Juggernaut
- Rush of Blood
- Bloodlust
- Dread
- Skullcracker
- Close-Quarters Carnage
4) Legend perks
- Finisher: Savage Sling
- Pain to Gain
- Rip and Tear
- Onslaught
The Wrecking Ball and Quake body perks are essential components of your combat abilities for you to effectively deal with groups of enemies using blunt weapons. Meanwhile, the Painkiller and Army of One perks are your primary defense abilities, protecting your health and ensuring your survival during battles.
Reflexes attribute perks
Main nodes:
- Slippery
- Dash
- Air Dash
- Tailwind
Subsidiary nodes:
- Muscle Memory
- Multitasker
- Steady Grip
- Mad Dash
- Can't Touch This
- Mean Streak
- Aerial Combat
- Aerodynamic
In this Reflex skill tree, the main focus is getting perks that increase your mobility and agility. Dash and Air Dash are great because they allow you to use the perks in the Body Tree more effectively.
Final attribute point distribution
- Body: 20
- Intelligence: 3
- Technical Ability: 3
- Cool: 3
- Reflexes: 20
Relic skills
1) Vulnerability Analytics
This relic skill allows you to detect vulnerabilities in enemy armor and cyberwares. Hitting them gives 100% Critical Chance, +25% Armor Penetration, and triggers Weakspot damage bonuses. When you deal damage to a vulnerability, it creates an explosion that generates a 3m EMP blast.
2) Machine Learning
A subskill under the Vulnerable Analytics, this allows you to capitalize further on the damage you deal from its parent relic skill. When you destroy a vulnerability, it causes a 10% increase in the chance of new vulnerabilities appearing and a 5% increase in crit damage against vulnerabilities. These can stack up to five times, doubling their bonuses at max stacks.
Solo build cyberware requirements
Here are the cyberware needed for this Solo build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0:
- Gorilla Arms
- BioDyne Berserk
- Titanium Bones
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 is now available to play on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.