10 best Reflex perks to get first in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

Reflex perks in Cyberpunk 2077 are focused on your quickness and maneuverability. In addition, they also enhance your Assault Rifles, Submachine Guns, and Bladed weapons. With enough time in this tree, you can also unlock some incredible movement tech. As with all the stats in the game’s 2.0 update, the skill tree is completely revamped. We went through it and found some skills that you should consider focusing on first.

However, not everyone is going to want a bunch of bladed weapons or SMG skills, and that’s perfectly fine. Pick whatever suits your build the most, but some of these are amazing no matter how you play Cyberpunk 2077. Here are some excellent Reflex perks.

10 Reflex perks to focus on first in Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.0 update

10) Slippery

This one is your first Reflex perk, and while it’s a little ambiguous, it’s quite useful. The faster you move, the harder it is for enemies to hit you. The effect of this perk increases when dodging, sliding, sprinting, and/or vaulting in Cyberpunk 2077.

There’s never a time when I think that I want a bunch of enemies hitting me, after all. This partners nicely with the Cool perk Ninjutsu, as that gives Sprint crouching. Together, it becomes harder than ever for your opponents to find and strike you.

9) Stuntjock

I don’t think this Reflex perk is mandatory, but there are definitely times when it bailed me out of a tight situation in Cyberpunk 2077. This unlocks awesome new ways to exit your vehicles, and also grants no bullet spread penalty from movement while driving, and -50% bullet spread overall.

In addition, you can jump out of your vehicle by double tapping the Circle button (on PS5), and slide out by holding the button while at high speeds. It makes vehicular combat, and combat just in general, way more exciting.

8) Muscle Memory

On top of the other abilities, this one lets you reload your weapons while sprinting, sliding, and vaulting. It’s incredibly basic but very useful. Combined with a perk that lets you shoot while running, Muscle Memory becomes quite the fun Reflex perk in Cyberpunk 2077.

7) Multitasker

Speaking of which, you combine Muscle Memory with this Reflex perk. Now you can shoot while sprinting, sliding, and vaulting. If nothing else, it makes Cyberpunk 2077’s combat far more exciting. Now you don’t have to stay in one place and get shot at in order to effectively defeat enemies that are closing in on you. Now sprint towards them, guns blazing!

6) Lead and Steel

Level 1: -15% Stamina cost for attacks with Blades.

Level 2: Unlocks the ability to block incoming projectiles with Blades.

There are some excellent blade skills in Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.0 update. This Reflex perk has two levels. The first is the generic -15% Stamina cost for attacks with Blades. The second allows you to block incoming projectiles with your bladed weapons, and that’s amazing. It consumes Stamina, but we pair it with another skill to make bladed weapon builds way more plausible.

5) Dash

Level 1: -20% stamina cost for Dodging and Dashing.

Level 2: Unlocks the ability to Dash.

This one’s simple enough - it changes your Dodge to a Dash. I like the Dash more, anyway, but not everyone’s going to feel the same way. If you don’t like it, you can always refund it. The first level is solid either way, as it reduces the Stamina cost for both abilities. Dashing also lets you automatically vault over low obstacles, so it can be a lifesaver in the right instance.

4) Bullet Deflect

If you want to be a Shinobi in Cyberpunk 2077, consider Bullet Deflect. This Reflex perk is for the fans of games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. As long as your Stamina is above 33%, you can block incoming projectiles, and deflect them to wherever the reticle is aimed.

If you time the deflection perfectly, you can also increase the damage dealt. You can really do some flashy kills this way, like getting headshots with your opponent’s bullets.

3) Ready, Rested, Reloaded

Level 1: -10% Stamina cost for shooting with Assault Rifles and SMGs.

Level 2: +30% Reload speed when above 50% Stamina.

This is a pretty standard, but useful Assault Rifle/SMG Reflex perk. The Stamina cost is nice, but the Reload speed is really where it stands out. You can combine this with some of the movement tech above to pop out from behind cover, while reloading, and immediately spray your opponents with bullets. This is accentuated nicely with the next perk as well.

2) Tunnel Vision

Tunnel Vision is another basic, but very important Reflex perk in Cyberpunk 2077. The +20% range to Assault Rifles and SMGs is a huge aid and gives your weapons a significant boost in who they can hit. Pair this with the above skills, and you can run and gun with the best of them.

1) Flash and Thunderclap

I love this skill perhaps even more than Bullet Deflection. This Reflex perk, when you use a Strong Attack with a bladed weapon, automatically leaps you to enemies within range. You can also do these attacks from mid-air, and that makes them deal additional damage that scales with the distance traveled (up to 50% max).

On top of just looking cool, you can jump down at a foe and strike them for a ton of damage. It’s a flashy, stylish move and I love it!

This is only a selection of the many great perks that you can unlock in Cyberpunk 2077. While the ultimate choice is yours, we wanted to give you some great options.