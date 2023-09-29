Best Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Throwing Knives build

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 has brought about significant changes to the game's perks system, creating exciting new possibilities for powerful Throwing Knives builds. These criminally underrated weapons have now become one of the game's strongest options because of their speed, lightweight, and ability to deal tons of damage.

This Throwing Knives build focuses on maxing out the Cool attribute, which allows you to get perks related to stealth and assassination. These skills are particularly important for this build to work effectively.

If you're looking to replace the usual guns and sniper rifles with just as deadly close-combat weapons, here's a comprehensive build guide for Throwing Knives.

How to make the best Throwing Knives build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

Starting attribute distribution stats

Body : 4

: 4 Intelligence : 3

: 3 Technical Ability : 3

: 3 Cool : 6

: 6 Reflexes: 6

Cool attribute perks

Cool Perks for Throwing Knives build (Image via CD Projekt Red)

1) Rookie perks

Main nodes:

Feline Footwork

Killer Instinct

Subsidiary nodes:

Small Target

Blind Spot

Unexposed

Quick Getaway

Gag Order

2) Pro perks

Main nodes:

Scorpion Sting

Subsidiary nodes:

Neurotoxin

Parasite

Accelerated Toxin Absorption

Corrosion

3) Phenom Perks

Main nodes:

Ninjutsu

Juggler

Subsidiary nodes:

Creeping Death

Vanishing Act

Shinobi Sprint

Serpentine

Finisher: Act of Mercy

Punce

Sleight of Hand

Pay it Forward

4) Legend Perk

Style Over Substance

The most important Attribute for creating a strong Throwing Knife build in Cyberpunk 2077 is Cool as it boosts your stealth and assassination abilities.

Investing in Cool has an extra advantage beyond unlocking higher-tier Perks. Each Attribute Point you put into Cool provides a bonus of +1.25% Critical Damage, with a maximum of +25% Critical Damage achievable at Level 20.

Reflexes attribute perks

Reflexes perks for Throwing Knives (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Main Nodes:

Slippery

Lead and Steel

Dash

Finisher: Bladerunner

Air Dash

Slaughterhouse

Tailwind

Subsidiary Nodes:

Parkour!

Power Slide

Muscle Memory

Multitasker

Seeing Double

Bullet Deflect

Bullet Time

Mad Dash

Flash and Thunderclap

Mean Streak

Can't Touch ThisSteady Grip

Going the Distance

Flash of Steel

Opportunist

Aerial Combat

Aerodynamic

After getting your Cool perks, the next priority should be the Reflexes perks. The skills under this tree offer more mobility, which goes well with your stealth abilities. These also give you several bonuses that allow you to execute your enemies with ease.

Final attribute point distribution

Body: 20

20 Intelligence: 3

3 Technical Ability: 3

3 Cool: 3

3 Reflexes: 20

Relic Skills

Jailbreak relic skill in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

1) Jailbreak

Jailbreak unlocks new abilities for Arm Cyberware such as Mantis Blades, Gorilla Arms, Projectile Launch System, and Monowire.

Spatial Mapping: Leap Attacks cripple enemies and increase dismemberment chance against affected enemies for 10 seconds

2) Emergency Cloaking

This Relic skill improves Optical Camo cyberware. Upon activation, enemies will lose track of you allowing you to perform quick escapes.

Sensory Protocol: Slows down time when detected by enemies in crouch mode. Quickly dash out of enemy's line of sight to make a quick escape.

Throwing Knives build cyberware requirements

Stabber cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Here are the following cyberwares required to make this Throwing Knives build:

Militech Apogee Sandevistan

Optical Camo

Neurotoxin Knife

Stabber