Best Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Throwing Knives build

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 has brought about significant changes to the game's perks system, creating exciting new possibilities for powerful Throwing Knives builds. These criminally underrated weapons have now become one of the game's strongest options because of their speed, lightweight, and ability to deal tons of damage.
This Throwing Knives build focuses on maxing out the Cool attribute, which allows you to get perks related to stealth and assassination. These skills are particularly important for this build to work effectively.
If you're looking to replace the usual guns and sniper rifles with just as deadly close-combat weapons, here's a comprehensive build guide for Throwing Knives.
How to make the best Throwing Knives build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0
Starting attribute distribution stats
- Body: 4
- Intelligence: 3
- Technical Ability: 3
- Cool: 6
- Reflexes: 6
Cool attribute perks
1) Rookie perks
Main nodes:
- Feline Footwork
- Killer Instinct
Subsidiary nodes:
- Small Target
- Blind Spot
- Unexposed
- Quick Getaway
- Gag Order
2) Pro perks
Main nodes:
- Scorpion Sting
Subsidiary nodes:
- Neurotoxin
- Parasite
- Accelerated Toxin Absorption
- Corrosion
3) Phenom Perks
Main nodes:
- Ninjutsu
- Juggler
Subsidiary nodes:
- Creeping Death
- Vanishing Act
- Shinobi Sprint
- Serpentine
- Finisher: Act of Mercy
- Punce
- Sleight of Hand
- Pay it Forward
4) Legend Perk
- Style Over Substance
The most important Attribute for creating a strong Throwing Knife build in Cyberpunk 2077 is Cool as it boosts your stealth and assassination abilities.
Investing in Cool has an extra advantage beyond unlocking higher-tier Perks. Each Attribute Point you put into Cool provides a bonus of +1.25% Critical Damage, with a maximum of +25% Critical Damage achievable at Level 20.
Reflexes attribute perks
Main Nodes:
- Slippery
- Lead and Steel
- Dash
- Finisher: Bladerunner
- Air Dash
- Slaughterhouse
- Tailwind
Subsidiary Nodes:
- Parkour!
- Power Slide
- Muscle Memory
- Multitasker
- Seeing Double
- Bullet Deflect
- Bullet Time
- Mad Dash
- Flash and Thunderclap
- Mean Streak
- Can't Touch ThisSteady Grip
- Going the Distance
- Flash of Steel
- Opportunist
- Aerial Combat
- Aerodynamic
After getting your Cool perks, the next priority should be the Reflexes perks. The skills under this tree offer more mobility, which goes well with your stealth abilities. These also give you several bonuses that allow you to execute your enemies with ease.
Final attribute point distribution
- Body: 20
- Intelligence: 3
- Technical Ability: 3
- Cool: 3
- Reflexes: 20
Relic Skills
1) Jailbreak
Jailbreak unlocks new abilities for Arm Cyberware such as Mantis Blades, Gorilla Arms, Projectile Launch System, and Monowire.
- Spatial Mapping: Leap Attacks cripple enemies and increase dismemberment chance against affected enemies for 10 seconds
2) Emergency Cloaking
This Relic skill improves Optical Camo cyberware. Upon activation, enemies will lose track of you allowing you to perform quick escapes.
- Sensory Protocol: Slows down time when detected by enemies in crouch mode. Quickly dash out of enemy's line of sight to make a quick escape.
Throwing Knives build cyberware requirements
Here are the following cyberwares required to make this Throwing Knives build:
- Militech Apogee Sandevistan
- Optical Camo
- Neurotoxin Knife
- Stabber