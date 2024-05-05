Best Darryl build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The optimal Darryl build in Brawl Stars incorporates the right combination of his Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears. This build maximizes the brawler's potential and allows him to dominate the battleground. As a Super Rare brawler, Darryl stands out for his high health and good damage output. His primary attack involves firing shotgun shells at opponents that deal very high damage at close range.

Meanwhile, Darryl's Super allows him to roll over a short distance, damaging enemies in his path. When he is rolling, he bounces off walls and gains a damage-reduction shield. Additionally, Darryl's Trait ensures his Super charges automatically at every 30-second interval across the battlefield.

This article highlights the composition of the best Darryl build in Brawl Stars in 2024.

What is the best Darryl build in Brawl Stars?

Gadget: Tar Barrel

Tar Barrel Gadget (Image via Supercell)

Tar Barrel is the better choice of Gadget for the optimal Darryl build in Brawl Stars. When this Gadget is activated, Darryl emits a slowing tar around himself for five seconds that reduces the movement speed of the trapped enemies, hampering their mobility and making them vulnerable in close-range assaults.

Star Power: Steel Hoops

Steel Hoops Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Steel Hoops is the ultimate choice for the best Darryl build in Brawl Stars. This Star Power reduces all damage Darryl takes by 25% for two seconds whenever Darryl uses his Super, prolonging his survival on the battlefield.

Read more: Best Ruffs build in Brawl Stars (2024)

Gears: Health and Damage

Health - Super Rare Gear (Image via Supercell)

To complete the best Darryl build in Brawl Stars, it's essential to combine Health and Damage Gears. Health Gear increases the health replenishment speed of the brawler by 50% throughout the match. This allows Darryl to prolong his survival on the battlefield upon confronting enemies in close-quarter combat with the help of enhanced healing ability.

In contrast, Damage Gear enhances the offensive prowess of the brawler, allowing him to deal 15% more damage with his attacks. Darryl can use its ability to finish low-health enemies through open firing.

Check out more articles related to Brawl Stars: