Best decks for Clash Royale Boost Fields event

Clash Royale Boost Fields is the latest event featured in the game's April 2024 roadmap. It has a continuous rectangular battlefield, excluding the river and the two lanes. This event began on April 15 and will conclude on April 22, spawning several spells like Rage, Invisibility, Clone, and Health in the middle of the battlefield. The troop that acquires these gets the corresponding boost in their health, damage potential, and other stats.

This article lists some of the best decks in the Clash Royale Boost Fields event.

Note: This article is based on the author's opinion.

What are the best decks in the Clash Royale Boost Fields event?

1) GS Witch Nado control deck

Composition of the first deck (Image via Supercell)

With an average elixir cost of 4.3, this deck offers a balanced combination of offense and defense. Its composition is given below:

Royal Recruits Evolution (Elixir cost: 7)

(Elixir cost: 7) Giant Skeleton (Elixir cost: 6)

(Elixir cost: 6) Witch (Elixir cost: 5)

(Elixir cost: 5) Poison (Elixir cost: 4)

(Elixir cost: 4) Dart Goblin (Elixir cost: 3)

(Elixir cost: 3) Archers (Elixir cost: 3)

(Elixir cost: 3) Arrows (Elixir cost: 3)

(Elixir cost: 3) Tornado (Elixir cost: 3)

The collaboration of the Giant Skeleton and Witch forms an offensive frontline, while the Dart Goblin and Archers provide ranged support. Tornado is useful for controlling crowds and enabling effective troop manipulation.

2) GK Bowler deck

Composition of the second deck (Image via Supercell)

The average elixir cost of this Clash Royale Boost Fields event deck is 4.1 elixirs and contains the following cards:

Royal Recruits Evolution (Elixir cost: 7)

(Elixir cost: 7) Golden Knight (Elixir cost: 4)

(Elixir cost: 4) Flying Machine (Elixir cost: 4)

(Elixir cost: 4) Bowler (Elixir cost: 5)

(Elixir cost: 5) Poison (Elixir cost: 4)

(Elixir cost: 4) Fisherman (Elixir cost: 3)

(Elixir cost: 3) Firecracker (Elixir cost: 3)

(Elixir cost: 3) Arrows (Elixir cost: 3)

The Golden Knight and Flying Machine spearhead the assault and are supported by the sturdy Bowler. Poison and Arrows provide crowd control, while the Fisherman and Firecracker handle enemy distractions adeptly.

3) Pekka Ram Ghost deck

Composition of the third deck (Image via Supercell)

The last deck in this list has an average elixir cost of 3.5 and consists of the following cards:

Bomber Evolution (Elixir cost: 2)

(Elixir cost: 2) Battle Ram (Elixir cost: 4)

(Elixir cost: 4) P.E.K.K.A (Elixir cost: 7)

(Elixir cost: 7) Little Prince (Elixir cost: 3)

(Elixir cost: 3) Mother Witch (Elixir cost: 4)

(Elixir cost: 4) Royal Ghost (Elixir cost: 3)

(Elixir cost: 3) Arrows (Elixir cost: 3)

(Elixir cost: 3) Zap (Elixir cost: 2)

The P.E.K.K.A serves as leader of this Clash Royale Boost Fields event deck with his ability to tank various attacks, while the Battle Ram and Little Prince deliver devastating blows. Mother Witch introduces a swarm element, transforming enemy troops into friendly Hoglets.

