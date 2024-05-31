The best Clash Royale decks to counter Evo Wizard should have ways to single out the Wizard Evolution and wipe it off the face of the arena. The Wizard Evolution has a protective shield that empowers this troop with a knockback ability upon breaking, making the Evo Wizard a potent card to deal with.
This article will walk you through the best Clash Royale decks to counter Evo Wizard, including all the cards needed to play the decks and their elixir costs.
5 best Clash Royale decks to counter Evo Wizard
1) Giant Void with Evo Zap
Deck 1 (Image via Supercell)
Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average cost of 3.6 elixir.
Cards required to build this deck:
- Bomber Evolution: Costs two elixir
- Zap Evolution: Costs two elixir
- Little Prince: Costs three elixir
- Void: Costs three elixir
- Pekka: Costs seven elixir
- Royal Ghost: Costs three elixir
- Phoenix: Costs four elixir
- Giant: Costs five elixir
2) Lava-Loon with Evo Bomber
Deck 2 (Image via Supercell)
Average Elixir Cost: This is one of the best Clash Royale decks to counter Evo Wizard and has an average cost of 3.6 elixir.
Cards that you need to build this deck:
- Zap Evolution: Costs two elixir
- Bomber Evolution: Costs two elixir
- Void: Costs three elixir
- Lava Hound: Costs seven elixir
- Guards: Costs three elixir
- Inferno Dragon: Costs four elixir
- Minions: Costs three elixir
- Balloon: Costs five elixir
3) Void cycle with Evo Wizard
Deck 2 (Image via Supercell)
Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average cost of 2.0 elixir.
Cards required to build this deck:
- Skeletons Evolution: Costs one elixir
- Wizard Evolution: Costs five elixir
- Void: Costs three elixir
- Mirror: Costs one more elixir than the one used before it
- Ice Spirit: Costs one elixir
- Fire Spirit: Costs one elixir
- Electro Spirit: Costs one elixir
- Ice Golem: Costs two elixir
4) Giant Night Witch with Evo Bomber
Deck 4 (Image via Supercell)
Average Elixir Cost: This is one of the best Clash Royale decks to counter Evo Wizard and has an average elixir cost of 3.6.
Cards that you need to build this deck:
- Bomber Evolution: Costs two elixir
- Zap Evolution: Costs two elixir
- Giant: Costs five elixir
- Night Witch: Costs four elixir
- Void: Costs three elixir
- Light Prince: Costs three elixir
- Giant Snowball: Costs two elixir
- Dark Prince: Costs four elixir
5) Giant Phoenix with Evo Bomber
Deck 5 (Image via Supercell)
Average elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.3.
Cards that you need to build this deck:
- Bomber Evolution: Costs two elixir
- Knight Evolution: Costs three elixir
- Giant: Costs five elixir
- Phoenix: Costs four elixir
- Arrows: Costs three elixir
- Little Prince: Costs three elixir
- Void: Costs three elixir
- Fisherman: Costs three elixir
These are the best Clash Royale decks to counter Evo Wizard you can use now. If you like the game, consider reading our other Clash Royale decks:
