The best Clash Royale decks to counter Evo Wizard should have ways to single out the Wizard Evolution and wipe it off the face of the arena. The Wizard Evolution has a protective shield that empowers this troop with a knockback ability upon breaking, making the Evo Wizard a potent card to deal with.

This article will walk you through the best Clash Royale decks to counter Evo Wizard, including all the cards needed to play the decks and their elixir costs.

5 best Clash Royale decks to counter Evo Wizard

1) Giant Void with Evo Zap

Deck 1 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average cost of 3.6 elixir.

Cards required to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: Costs two elixir

Costs two elixir Zap Evolution: Costs two elixir

Costs two elixir Little Prince: Costs three elixir

Costs three elixir Void: Costs three elixir

Costs three elixir Pekka: Costs seven elixir

Costs seven elixir Royal Ghost: Costs three elixir

Costs three elixir Phoenix: Costs four elixir

Costs four elixir Giant: Costs five elixir

2) Lava-Loon with Evo Bomber

Deck 2 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This is one of the best Clash Royale decks to counter Evo Wizard and has an average cost of 3.6 elixir.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Zap Evolution: Costs two elixir

Costs two elixir Bomber Evolution: Costs two elixir

Costs two elixir Void: Costs three elixir

Costs three elixir Lava Hound: Costs seven elixir

Costs seven elixir Guards: Costs three elixir

Costs three elixir Inferno Dragon: Costs four elixir

Costs four elixir Minions: Costs three elixir

Costs three elixir Balloon: Costs five elixir

3) Void cycle with Evo Wizard

Deck 2 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average cost of 2.0 elixir.

Cards required to build this deck:

Skeletons Evolution: Costs one elixir

Costs one elixir Wizard Evolution: Costs five elixir

Costs five elixir Void: Costs three elixir

Costs three elixir Mirror: Costs one more elixir than the one used before it

Costs one more elixir than the one used before it Ice Spirit: Costs one elixir

Costs one elixir Fire Spirit: Costs one elixir

Costs one elixir Electro Spirit: Costs one elixir

Costs one elixir Ice Golem: Costs two elixir

4) Giant Night Witch with Evo Bomber

Deck 4 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This is one of the best Clash Royale decks to counter Evo Wizard and has an average elixir cost of 3.6.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: Costs two elixir

Costs two elixir Zap Evolution: Costs two elixir

Costs two elixir Giant: Costs five elixir

Costs five elixir Night Witch: Costs four elixir

Costs four elixir Void: Costs three elixir

Costs three elixir Light Prince: Costs three elixir

Costs three elixir Giant Snowball: Costs two elixir

Costs two elixir Dark Prince: Costs four elixir

5) Giant Phoenix with Evo Bomber

Deck 5 (Image via Supercell)

Average elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.3.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: Costs two elixir

Costs two elixir Knight Evolution: Costs three elixir

Costs three elixir Giant: Costs five elixir

Costs five elixir Phoenix: Costs four elixir

Costs four elixir Arrows: Costs three elixir

Costs three elixir Little Prince: Costs three elixir

Costs three elixir Void: Costs three elixir

Costs three elixir Fisherman: Costs three elixir

These are the best Clash Royale decks to counter Evo Wizard you can use now. If you like the game, consider reading our other Clash Royale decks:

