PEKKA in Clash Royale has a lethal combination of high HP with high damage, allowing it to function as the main damage dealer and defender of a deck. Additionally, it is unlocked early in the game, at Arena 6, PEKKA's Playhouse. However, this Epic troop has a low movement speed and gets easily overpowered by swarms.

PEKKA is an expensive card, costing seven elixir to deploy. However, if used properly, it has the potential to be the most dominant troop in the Arena. Additionally, with Supercell's tease of a PEKKA evolution, players are eagerly searching for decks that utilize this card.

That said, this article highlights some of the best decks for PEKKA in Clash Royale.

3 Best decks that run PEKKA in Clash Royale

PEKKA is commonly used in Beatdown and Bridge Spam decks:

1) PEKKA Bridge Spam

PEKKA (7 elixir)

Royal Ghost (3 elixir)

Ram Rider (5 elixir)

Wizard Evolution (5 elixir)

Zap Evolution (2 elixir)

Electro Spirit (1 elixir)

Void (3 elixir)

Bandit (3 elixir)

In Bridge Spam decks, we deploy certain troops on the bridge that can reach and attack the Crown Tower quickly while suffering relatively low damage. For instance, troops like Royal Ghost, Ram Rider, Bandit, and Royal Ghost can all be used for bridge spamming.

PEKKA acts as a defender and a secondary win condition of this deck, with the primary being the bridge spammers. Additionally, Void gets rid of tanks, and Electro Spirit easily counters swarms.

2) PEKKA Beatdown with Hog Rider

PEKKA (7 elixir)

Hog (4 elixir)

Ice Golem (2 elixir)

Electro Wizard (4 elixir)

Bats (2 elixir)

Goblin (2 elixir)

Poison (4 elixir)

Zap (2 elixir)

In Beatdown decks, a big attack push is created with a tank in the front. In this deck, PEKKA acts as the tank, and the Bats, Goblins, Zap, Electro Wizard, and Poison provide support. Furthermore, Ice Golem can be used for kiting.

Hog Rider can be used to attack the Crown Tower if the opponent is low on elixir. Additionally, Ice Golem can serve as a mini tank and anti-swarm unit. The Hog Rider can also be placed behind Ice Golem to push it towards the tower.

3) PEKKA Little Price and Barbarian Barrel

PEKKA (7 elixir)

Knight Evolution (3 elixir)

Zap Evolution (2 elixir)

Ram Rider (5 elixir)

Little Prince (3 elixir)

Mega Minion (3 elixir)

Arrows (3 elixirs)

Barbarain Barrel (2 elixir)

This deck can be played both as a Beatdown or Bridge Spam deck. For the former approach, the Evolved Knight is suitable as a defender. PEKKA can be the tank and attacker of the push, while the spells support it.

On the other hand, Ram Rider, Little Prince, and Barbarian Barrel can be spammed on the bridge. In such a case, the PEKKA will serve as the main defender.

