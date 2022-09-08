Best Dendro MC build (Traveler) in Genshin Impact

The Dendro Traveler is one of four variations of a free 5-star character that every Genshin Impact player has.
The Dendro variation has some differences when it comes to optimal builds, so it's not just a copy-and-paste from other elemental forms.
The team comps for the Dendro Traveler will vary based on which Elemental Reaction the player is looking for. However, the character's best weapons and artifacts will be relatively static by comparison.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.
Best weapons, artifacts, and team comps for Dendro Traveler in Genshin Impact
The best build for the Dendro Traveler will vary from one Genshin Impact player to another. After all, everybody has different resources available to them on their account. This guide will include a multitude of different options that are bound to be applicable to someone.
Readers should just keep in mind that everything shown below is relevant to Genshin Impact 3.0. Some aspects of this guide will be suitable for future updates, but it won't include new content for obvious reasons.
Weapons
The best general weapons to consider for the Dendro Traveler are as follows:
- Freedom-Sworn: Excellent all-around 5-star sword
- Sacrificial Sword: Good for Elemental Skill spam
- Favonius Sword: Good for high CRIT Rate builds looking to act as a battery
- Sapwood Blade: Excellent craftable sword
- Iron Sting: Good for Elemental Reactions, also craftable
- Festering Desire: Easy R5 sword with good stats for generic use, but it came from an old event, so not everybody has it
All of these weapons will work for the Dendro Traveler in most situations in Genshin Impact.
The Freedom-Sworn is obviously the most practical choice, but it's a rare 5-star sword that not everybody has. Thus, the other options might appeal to F2P players.
Artifacts
The best general artifacts to consider for the Dendro Traveler are:
- Deepwood Memories: Good DPS artifact set (players only need one set per team, so if another Dendro character has this set, use a different artifact set for the Traveler)
- Gilded Dreams: Great overall effect
- Emblem of Severed Fate: Generally best in as a 2-piece set, but the 4-piece set effect can suffice
Both 4-piece and 2-piece set effects of the aforementioned artifacts should work well with the Dendro Traveler in Genshin Impact. The usual artifact stats of ATK%, Energy Recharge, CRIT Rate%, CRIT DMG%, and Dendro DMG% are great for this character.
Team comps
The Dendro Traveler's best team comps are based on the Elemental Reaction that the player wishes to focus on:
- Burning
- Burgeon
- Catalyze
- Hyperbloom
Examples include:
- Burning #1: Tighnari + Kazuha + Bennett
- Burning #2: Collei + Xiangling + Bennett
- Burgeon: Kokomi + Xiangling + Bennett
- Catalyze #1: Yae Miko + Tighnari + Zhongli
- Catalyze #2: Fischl + Collei + Diona
- Catalyze #3: Yae Miko + Raiden + Collei
- Hyperbloom: Kokomi + Tighnari + Raiden
There are obviously more examples, but that will depend entirely on the player's character selection. For instance, Kuki Shinobi and Lisa are usable choices for Electro characters under the Catalyze options.
