Best EA FC 24 custom tactics for Argentina

As the reigning World Champions, it comes as no surprise that Argentina is also one of the most popular choices on the virtual pitch of EA FC 24. Players are always looking for ways to use Lionel Messi in-game and bring the best out of his abilities. With this legendary player moving to Inter Miami, that is only feasible in either Ultimate Team or when he's part of his national squad.

The Argentina side is one of the most well-balanced teams on the EA FC 24 roster. They possess capable players in all areas of the pitch, especially with Lionel Messi leading the way with an overall rating of 90. However, you will still need the right custom tactics and instructions to optimally use this lineup.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

What is the best formation for Argentina in EA FC 24?

With their amazing offensive and midfield lineups, the 433(4) formation is the most ideal setup for the Argentina national side in EA FC 24. While this is not as popular as the 4321 formation, it will bring the most out of the personnel that this team possesses, especially with Lionel Messi playing as the Central Attacking Midfielder (CAM).

Lautaro Martinez will play as the striker, with Angel Di Maria on the left wing and Paulo Dybala on the right wing. Rodrigo De Paul and Enzo Fernandez will play as the two central midfielders, with Marcos Acuna as the LB and Nahuel Molina as the RB. Nicolas Otamendi and Cristian Romero will finish off the backline at the center-back spots. World Cup Golden Glove winner Emiliano Martinez will play as the goalkeeper.

What are the best instructions for this formation in EA FC 24?

With how overpowered wing-based attacking plays are in the current meta of EA FC 24, the 433(4) formation is extremely effective. The striker should be told to stay forward and stay central, while the two wingers must be instructed to get in behind and to get into the box for crosses.

The CAM should be told to stay forward and get into the box for crosses as well. Lionel Messi's amazing passing, dribbling and shooting stats, as well as his amazing PlayStyles will make him ideal for this position. The two CMs should be told to stay back while attacking and to cover the center, as they will help out the defense while also contributing to passing plays in offensive situations.

The defense is somewhat of a weak point for the Argentina squad in-game due to their low pace. However, this can be countered by using low-depth settings in your custom tactics to ensure that the fullbacks and center-backs don't push too far up the field.