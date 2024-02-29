Best EA FC 24 custom tactics for France

The French national squad is one of the most popular and overpowered sides on the virtual pitch every year, and EA FC 24 is no exception. The former World Champions have some of the biggest names in the sport amongst their ranks, and their abilities are accurately reflected in-game as well.

France's lineup is competent in all areas of the pitch, with most of their superstars having high overall ratings, exceptional stats, and useful PlayStyles. This makes them a go-to option for those playing online seasons or offline couch friendlies in EA FC 24, especially due to their star striker, Kylian Mbappe, being arguably the best player in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Which formation is best for France in EA FC 24?

With their excellent attacking prowess, the 4321 formation is by far the most suitable formation for the French national squad in EA FC 24. Not only is it the most commonly used formation in the game this year due to its versatility and overpowered nature, but it also lets the French side deploy their best players in their most favorable positions on the virtual pitch.

Kylian Mbappe will play as the striker, with Ousmane Dembele as the LCF and Kingsley Coman as the RCF. Antoine Griezmann will play as the left CM alongside Aurielien Tchouameni at central CM and Adrien Rabiot at right CM.

In defense, Dayot Upamecano and William Saliba will play as the two center-backs, with Theo Hernandez at LB. There are two distinct options for the RB position for the France national side. Those who prefer a more offense-oriented fullback can choose Jonathan Clauss, while those who prefer a more defensive approach can use FC Barcelona star Jules Kounde.

What are the best custom tactics for this formation in EA FC 24?

The biggest merit of the 4321 formation is its ability to attack in numbers while also being able to defend in a 442 formation shape to protect the wings. However, this requires very specific player instructions.

All three forwards should be instructed to get in behind. While the striker will be told to stay forward, the right CF should be told to return while attacking. The left CM will be instructed to get forward and to "cover wing," while the other two CMs must be told to stay back while attacking and to "cover center."

Both fullbacks should be instructed to stay back while attacking to defend against wing-based plays, which are extremely overpowered in the current meta of EA FC 24. With such capable players in all areas of the virtual pitch, the French squad is undoubtedly a fan favorite.