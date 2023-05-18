5 best early game fuses in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Weapon fuses in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom can be incredibly powerful throughout the game. Even in the earliest moments of Link’s latest adventure, there are some combinations you can set up to devastate whatever foe you come across. Some of these are simply to help you get places instead of being a combat option. After all, Link doesn’t start with much stamina or many movement abilities.

Here is a list of my favorite early-game fuses. That said, some didn’t get added here, like attaching a polearm to a large sword. Additionally, things that come a bit later, like Boomerang + Laser Emitter, didn't make the cut.

Best early game fuses you should try in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

5) Arrow + Bomb Flower

Arrow + Bomb Flower is my favorite ranged weapon fuse in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Fire Fruits are okay, but when I’m looking to devastate enemies with my attacks, this is my go-to option.

Admittedly, using the Fusion ability on this weapon is going to be done sparingly in the earliest moments of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Make sure to farm several of these and use them in dire situations. It does solid damage, creates a massive explosion, and can even blow open walls if you lack an axe or hammer.

4) Spear + Spear

Sometimes you simply don’t want to get anywhere near your enemies in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. In that case, equip a spear, and fuse it to another spear or perhaps another type of Polearm.

This gives you unparalleled reach in combat and lets you safely poke a stronger enemy away from you. It can also potentially poke someone off a cliff in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, which is hilarious. If you’re low on health or fighting dangerous enemies, consider the double spear.

3) Arrow + Eye

There are plenty of Keese (bats) throughout the Hyrule caves, as well as other monster eyes. I mostly use the Keese in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom because I amassed many of their eyeballs from my Hyrule adventure. If you use this combo, as long as you fire remotely at your target, it will follow them and hit them.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has plenty of enemies that are quick or fly around in the air. With that in mind, this early-game fuse will allow you to swiftly pop an arrow off and potentially knock this foe down so you can rush in and batter it with your sword.

2) Weapon + Flux Core

The Flux Core comes from one of the early mini-bosses, the Flux Construct. Upon defeating this foe, you’ll receive a Flux Core, which can be fused into any melee weapon in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom’s early hours is filled with weak weapons, so the Flux Construct is a way to, in a pinch, at least have a decent weapon since its whole purpose is to enhance the damage of what it's connected to.

1) Shield + Rocket

This one’s not for combat at all in Tears of the Kingdom. While Flame Emitter shields are powerful, Rocket Shields let Link soar into the air. Whether you need to take a well-timed slow-motion arrow shot or there’s a platform you don’t have the stamina to climb, this is the best solution.

The downside is that you can only do it once, so ensure you have a few rockets on hand if you want to do this repeatedly. However, it is an incredibly easy way to fuse your way to a place you normally cannot reach.

There are hundreds, if not thousands, of fuse combinations in this game. You can do virtually anything, and it’s incredibly fun to do. This is just a small sampling of some of my favorite combos. You can read our review of Links's latest adventure here.

