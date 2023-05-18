Where to find and use Flame Emitters in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

One of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom’s Zonai most satisfying Zonai Devices is the Flame Emitters. What appears to be a stone dragon face belches flames for as long as it has the energy to do so when attached to something. You can equip it with a weapon to create a flamethrower and a shield to push enemies back in a pinch.

There are a few ways to find this useful item, which is worth having in your collection in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. If you need to set something on fire quickly, Flame Emitters will do the job.

Where are Flame Emitters in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

When activated, Flame Emitters will spew a line of flame, as long as it has a battery charge or you have a powered-up Energy Cell in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. To find them, some constructs have them attached to weapons or shields.

If you're looking for some in Zonai Capsules for later use in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, head to a Device Dispenser. There are many of these in Hyrule, but a few are reportedly more likely to hand out Flame Emitters. Below is a list of Device Dispenser locations:

Device Dispenser locations

Simosiwak Shrine: Great Hyrule Forest Sky (0213, 1988, 0755)

Great Hyrule Forest Sky (0213, 1988, 0755) Gutanbac Shrine: Great Sky Island (0076, -1265, 1579)

Great Sky Island (0076, -1265, 1579) Nechoyah Shrine: Great Sky Island (0440, -1680, 14453)

Great Sky Island (0440, -1680, 14453) Yansamin Shrine: East Necluda Sky (2330, -1726, 1485)

These reportedly have a higher chance of offering Flame Emitters, although all other Device Dispensers can do the same in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Head to one of these gacha devices and throw five Zonai Charges into it all at once. This produces far more rewards than tossing one Zonai Charge at a time.

Upon receiving rewards from these machines, you can view them by going to your map. Flame Emitters can be used in various ways. Using the Fuse ability, for example, you can attach it to virtually any weapon or shield and create a fire-spewing combat device.

You can also attach them to structures you created to present enemies with fire attacks while driving. These flamethrower weapons and shields can be used to clear thorns in places like Rospro Pass Skyview Tower.

One of its best uses is to create a Hot Air Balloon by fusing the Flame Emitter underneath a balloon. Activating it will cause it to fly up.

While there are several ways to use Flame Emitters in any construction in the game, these are a few basic ways to equip them with your structures or equipment.

