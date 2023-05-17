The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: Rospro Pass Skyview Tower location and how to solve it

Rospro Pass Skyview Tower is one of many important locations in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. As you progress through the land of Hyrule, you will want to find and complete each puzzle that awaits you at these towers. Upon completing them, more of the map will be unveiled. This tower is in a snowy area, so it will be important to have cold resistance for the trip. Thankfully, this is an incredibly simple puzzle to solve.

While exploring Hyrule, Rospro Pass Skyview Tower is a must-visit if you want to unveil the whole of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom’s map. Travel north of Rito Village and prepare for the cold weather.

How to easily solve the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower puzzle in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Reaching the cold of the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower will take some time, but it’s worth the journey. This will reveal a healthy chunk of the Northwestern map, all for completing this simple puzzle in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. It’s also near a stable, so it will be worth visiting for a few reasons.

You can find Rospro Pass Skyview Tower north of Riot Village. Specifically, it is at the coordinates [-3684, 2343, 0233] and located in a cold place. There are a few solutions to this before you head into the area, though. You can get Cold Resistant gear, for example, like the Archaic Warm Greaves.

Pack a few Cold Resistant foods to keep you warm as you prepare for this puzzle in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Rospro Pass Skyview Tower is not a complex challenge. It all depends on the tools you have at your disposal.

Brambles surround Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, so avoid walking through them. Instead, burn them down.

There are many ways to start a fire, but my favorite is attaching a Fire Fruit onto an arrow. You can activate a Flame Emitter, start a campfire, or use a torch to set these brambles aflame.

If you have a Ruby Rod from defeating a Wizzrobe, you can shoot a ball of flame directly into the brambles. All you have to do is clear a path with fire and wait for the flames to calm down. Then, you can walk up to the tower and activate it.

Once you get inside Rospro Pass Skyview Tower, rocket into the sky, unlock the map, and you can resume your Hyrulian adventures with better clarity.

