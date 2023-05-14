5 best early-game shields in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is the newest addition to the Zelda series and features an open world with many challenges and bosses. You must have an excellent shield to overcome these challenges and ensure your survival in the world of Hyrule. A good shield in the early game is even more essential, as your weapons and armor aren't good enough.

This article will guide you through some of the best early-game shields you can have in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and how to get them. Though these shields may not have the highest defense points, they are still good enough to help you survive your early adventures in Hyrule.

Here are some of the best early-game shields in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Wooden Shield

The Wooden Shield is the most basic and common in the game. It is dropped by the Bokoblin, the most ordinary monsters in the game, and can be found across Hyrule. It has low durability and can break easily, but it can be repaired with wood or replaced with another.

If you didn't know, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom also has a feature called shield surfing which is an enjoyable way of using a shield to get down slopes. Here's a guide explaining shield surfing and how to do it.

Rock Shield

The Rock Shield is also one of the most basic shields in the game and provides a high defense rating of 70 with low durability. There are no particular locations to find the Rock Shield in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. It can only be obtained by using your fuse ability to fuse a shield with a rock.

Plenty of new abilities in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom can be used to upgrade your weapons and shields. Here's a guide on using your fuse ability if you want to make a Rock Shield.

Royal Shield

The Royal Shield in-game (Image via Nintendo)

The Royal Shield is a rare and powerful shield belonging to Hyrule's royal family. The Royal Shield is an excellent shield for combat and has 55 strength making it one of the best shields in the game. Fortunately, it can be found very early on.

You must dig up a hidden chest in Central Hyrule to get the Royal Shield. It is in the southwest part of the region, near Hopper Pond and Riogok Shrine. You can find it by looking at these coordinates: (-1454, -1771, 0147). Use Link's Ultrahand power to pull the chest out of the ground.

Rocket Shield

The Rocket Shield is another fused shield in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, and while it isn't necessarily the greatest for combat, it is still one of the most fun shields to use in the game. The Rocket Shield can be made by fusing a Shield with a Rocket.

The rocket shield lets you fly up high in the sky. This is great for exploring or skipping some puzzles. You can press the defend button once to make the rocket go off and lift Link, but it will only work once, so use it wisely.

Hylian Shield

The Hylian Shield is the legendary shield that the heroes of Hyrule have used for generations. It is the best shield in the game, as it is exceptionally durable and can block any attack without breaking.

The Hylian Shield is a must-have for any The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom player, and while it is one of the best shields in the game, it is still possible to obtain it in the early game. If you want to know how to unlock the legendary Hyrule Shield, you can do it easily by reading our guide.

