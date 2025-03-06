Best Echoes for Brant in Wuthering Waves

Getting the perfect Echoes will determine your build for Brant in Wuthering Waves. The latest addition to the game's evergrowing roster of Resonators brings some unique playstyle to the table. You can use the captain of the Troupe of Fools as either a secondary damage dealer or as a pure sustenance character. Brant is extremely flexible based on what Echo sets you prefer on him.

Ad

This article explores the several Echo sets that Brant in Wuthering Waves can use, as well as the best one that allows you to utilize his maximum potential.

Best Echo sets for Brant in Wuthering Waves

There are four Echo sets that you can use on Brant. These are:

Tidebreaking Courage

Molten Rift

Moonlit Clouds

Rejuvinating Glow

Let's see how all of these sets work and which one is the best choice for him.

Ad

Trending

1) Tidebreaking Courage

Tidebreaking Courage (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Kuro Games)

Setup: 4 3 3 1 1

4 3 3 1 1 Stats: Crit Rate, Energy Regen/ Fusion Damage if ER is above 250, Attack

Crit Rate, Energy Regen/ Fusion Damage if ER is above 250, Attack Main Echo: Dragon of Dirge

Ad

Brant's default choice for Echoes is the new Tidebreaking Courage set from Rinascita. This set perfectly synchronizes with his kit, granting him Energy Regeneration and ATK buffs, alongside a boost to Attribute damage if you hit the 250 Energy requirements.

This fits his default playstyle as a secondary DPS for your team consisting of Brant in Wuthering Waves, making it the go-to choice. However, keep in mind that you will need a high 250 Energy Regeneration on him to activate this set. This is also the one you should use if you own Brant's signature weapon, Unflickering Valor.

Ad

2) Molten Rift

Molten Rift (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Kuro Games)

Setup: 4 3 3 1 1

4 3 3 1 1 Stats: Crit Rate, Energy Regen/ Fusion Damage if ER is above 250, Attack

Crit Rate, Energy Regen/ Fusion Damage if ER is above 250, Attack Main Echo: Phantom Inferno Rider

Ad

Molten Rift is another great Echo set choice for Brant in Wuthering Waves if you are planning on running him as a DPS or Sub-DPS. Since it is an older set that you might have farmed a lot, you will likely have plenty of it to equip on Brant.

The Molten Rift set amplifies Fusion Damage and is a great pick if you want to maximize Brant's personal damage, although it performs slightly worse than the Tidebreaking Courage set.

Ad

3) Moonlit Clouds

Moonlit Clouds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Kuro Games)

Setup: 4 3 3 1 1

4 3 3 1 1 Stats: Crit Rate, Energy Regen, Attack

Crit Rate, Energy Regen, Attack Main Echo: Impermanence Heron

Ad

If you want Brant in Wuthering Waves to take on a support role and amplify your main damage dealer, Moonlit Clouds is the set for you. It gives you Energy Regeneration, which is crucial for Brant. Also, swapping him off field allows you to buff the next resonator's attack by 22.5%.

The Impermanence Heron in Wuthering Waves should be your Main Echo, as you will be able to quickly recharge Brant's Resonance Liberation and provide buffs to the next resonator who will take the field.

Ad

4) Rejuvenating Glow

Rejuvenating Glow (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Kuro Games)

Setup: 4 3 3 1 1

4 3 3 1 1 Stats: Healing Bonus, Energy Regen, Attack

Healing Bonus, Energy Regen, Attack Main Echo: Bell-Borne Geochelone

Ad

The last Echo set for Brant in Wuthering Waves is the healer set of Rejuvenating Glow. This is only for a pure healing build as it restricts much of Brant's offensive capabilities.

Rejuvenating Glow is the worst choice on this list, and is only for healing/ buffing allies. Although you can run this if you are yet to unlock the Tacet Field for Tidebreaking Courage, it is wise to use the other sets from this list.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.