Best Emz build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The best Emz build in Brawl Stars allows players to maximize the Brawler's potential on the battlefield. Emz is an Epic Brawler, boasting moderate health and formidable damage output. Her primary attack unleashes a wide shot of hair spray, inflicting damage over time, with maximum impact dealt when opponents find themselves in the center of the assault.

Meanwhile, her Super ability blankets the battlefield with a temporary cloud, slowing down enemies and inflicting continuous damage to those caught within its radius. Considering these abilities, this article highlights the composition of the best Emz build in Brawl Stars in 2024, incorporating the right combination of her Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears.

What is the best Emz build in Brawl Stars?

Gadget: Friendzoner

Friendzoner Gadget (Image via Supercell)

The Friendzoner Gadget is the cornerstone of the best Emz build in Brawl Stars. Activating this gadget triggers a wave that pushes enemies within a 2.67-tile radius away from Emz while simultaneously dealing a hefty 676 damage. Its ability to penetrate walls adds a layer of versatility, allowing Emz to dictate the flow of battle.

Star Power: Hype

Hype Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Among the Star Powers, Hype emerges as the right choice for the ultimate Emz build in Brawl Stars. This Star Power empowers Emz to regenerate 576 health per second for each enemy brawler ensnared within the area of her Super.

With her Super lasting for 5 seconds, this translates to a potential healing of up to 2880 health per Brawler, significantly bolstering her survivability in the heat of combat.

Gears: Speed and Damage

Speed - Super Rare Gear (Image via Supercell)

To complete the best Emz build in Brawl Stars, it's essential to use the right combination of Speed and Damage Gears. The Speed Gear enhances her mobility in the bushes by 15%, allowing her to traverse across the battlefield quicker than normal. It is very useful for escaping tough situations, like when a group of enemy Brawlers surrounds Emz.

Conversely, the Damage Gear improves her damage potential by 15% when her health falls below 50%. This little enhancement in her offensive prowess prolongs her survival by helping her defeat an opponent in critical moments.

