Best Eve build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The best Eve build in Brawl Stars allows the brawler to maximize its potential on the battlefield. As a Mythic brawler, Eve has moderately low health and a respectable damage output. This brawler can walk over water, allowing her to escape opponents during matches. Using her primary attack, Eve fires out three eggs that each deal different amounts of damage. These eggs are of different sizes and the smallest egg is fired first towards the opponent.

Eve's Super allows her to drop a nest egg which, after some time, spawns three hatchlings that chase down the nearest enemies to poison them. At the maximum level, these hatchlings can deal up to 1600 damage in Brawl Stars.

Considering these abilities, this article provides the composition of the best Eve build in Brawl Stars in 2024, involving the right combination of Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears.

What is the best Eve build in Brawl Stars?

Gadget: Gotta Go

Gotta Go Gadget (Image via Supercell)

Gotta Go is the cornerstone of the best Eve build in Brawl Stars. This tool enables Eve to leap forward in the direction she's facing, surmounting obstacles such as walls or water. What sets this Gadget apart is its ability to leave behind a hatchling upon activation.

While this hatchling may have less health than those spawned by her Super, it packs the same punch, catching adversaries off guard during matches.

Star Power: Unnatural Order

Unnatural Order Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Unnatural Order is the optimal Star Power for the ultimate Eve build in Brawl Stars. With this Star Power equipped, Eve strategically fires her eggs in reverse order, starting with the largest egg and ending with the smallest. This unexpected sequence catches opponents off guard, dealing increased damage to them with the first hit.

Gears: Reload Speed and Quadruplets

Quadruplets - Mythic Gear (Image via Supercell)

The best combination of two Gears that completes the ultimate Eve build in Brawl Stars is the Reload Speed and Quadruplets Gears. The Reload Speed Gear enhances her reload speed by 15%, allowing her to fire eggs at the opponent in a definite period. This enhanced reload speed prolongs Eve's survival during critical situations in Brawl Stars matches.

The other Gear, Quadruplets, allows the brawler to spawn one extra hatchling when she uses her Super. The four resultant hatchlings attack the opponent and deal significant damage with their combination.

