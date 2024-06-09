Codemasters' F1 24 has captured its audience's attention with its unmatched realism and a selection of iconic racetracks. These not only make the game an appealing highlight but also make virtual racing players come back for more. Among these tracks, the Suzuka Circuit in Japan stands out as one of the most iconic and challenging circuits in the world.
Located at Ino, Suzuka City, Japan, the Suzuka Circuit is 5.807 kilometers (3.608 miles) long and consists of 18 turns. Suzuka is often said to challenge any driver, beginner or experienced.
A favorite among fans and drivers both, the track has its unique figure-eight layout and demanding corners. But to master the circuit, players need both precision and a finely tuned car setup.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
Best F1 24 Setup for Suzuka Circuit in Japan
To consistently perform well at Suzuka, the driver and the car must be in perfect harmony. The following car setup is designed to provide stability, enhance cornering speed, and ensure tire preservation throughout the race.
Aerodynamics
- Front Wing Aero: 45
- Rear Wing Aero: 40
Transmission
- Differential Adjustment On Throttle: 55%
- Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 30%
- Engine Braking: 100%
Suspension Geometry
- Front Camber: -3.40
- Rear Camber: -2.10
- Front Toe-Out: 0.00
- Rear Toe-In: 0.00
Suspension
- Front Suspension: 40
- Rear Suspension: 4
- Front Anti-Roll Bar: 20
- Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 20
- Front Ride Height: 20
- Rear Ride Height: 50
Brakes
- Brake Pressure: 97%
- Front Brake Bias: 57%
Tires
- Front Right Tyre Pressure: 24.0 psi
- Front Left Tyre Pressure: 24.0 psi
- Rear Right Tyre Pressure: 21.0 psi
- Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 21.0 psi
Suzuka Circuit mixes high-speed straight roads with technical corners, requiring a setup that can handle the quick change in direction while keeping stability. This setup aims to provide a responsive car so you can push the limits with confidence.
Remember, these are the best settings advised, but each player has a unique driving style. Tweak these parameters as you feel necessary to get the best out of the car and record better laps.
Consistency is key at Suzuka, so pay attention to keeping a smooth and controlled driving approach to win more on this legendary circuit.
