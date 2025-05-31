Best F1 25 Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari setup for the Imola GP

The Imola GP, held at the historic Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, is one of the most revered races in an F1 season and the video game counterpart, F1 25. Known for its narrow, flowing layout and limited runoff areas, Imola demands precision, rhythm, and bravery from drivers.

In F1 25, this iconic Italian circuit offers a challenging blend of medium- and high-speed corners with heavy braking zones and elevation changes — all of which put both car and driver to the test. Getting the perfect Imola GP setup is crucial to mastering this tight, old-school circuit.

Best recommended F1 25 setup for Imola GP

The Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari in F1 25 (Image via EA Sports/SK Gaming)

In the game, Imola punishes mistakes but rewards smooth, consistent lap times. It’s a track where a balanced setup makes the difference between running wide at Variante Alta and maintaining momentum through Acque Minerali. So, you’ll want a car that’s stable under braking, agile through the twisting middle sector, and responsive when hopping over curbs.

Here’s the best Imola GP setup to attack the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari in F1 25:

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 25

25 Rear Wing Aero: 20

Transmission

Differential Adjustment On Throttle: 80%

80% Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 50%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -3.50

-3.50 Rear Camber: -2.00

-2.00 Front Toe-Out: 0.00

0.00 Rear Toe-In: 0.10

Suspension

Front Suspension: 11

11 Rear Suspension: 1

1 Front Anti-Roll Bar: 8

8 Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 11

11 Front Ride Height: 20

20 Rear Ride Height: 45

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

100% Front Brake Bias: 53%

Tyres

Front Right Tyre Pressure: 22.5 psi

22.5 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure: 22.5 psi

22.5 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure: 20.5 psi

20.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 20.5 psi

This Imola GP setup prioritizes front-end grip and stability under braking, which are vital when approaching fast corners like Tamburello or heavy braking zones such as Rivazza. The higher front wing setting gives sharper turn-in, while the slightly lower rear wing reduces drag for the straights without losing rear traction.

The 80% on-throttle differential ensures solid traction out of slower corners without risking wheelspin, while a balanced off-throttle setting helps the car rotate predictably through the winding sector two.

The soft rear suspension combined with a relatively firm front provides more control over curb riding, especially in the Variante Alta chicane. The anti-roll bar balance gives solid body control without compromising compliance, essential for managing direction changes quickly.

Lastly, lower tyre pressures help keep temperatures in check during longer stints and provide additional mechanical grip, making the car easier to handle during those tricky mid-corner transitions.

With this Imola GP setup, you’ll have a car that feels planted yet agile. It is perfect for threading the needle through one of F1’s most technical and rewarding circuits.

