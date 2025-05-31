Best F1 25 Miami International Autodrome setup for the Miami GP

The Miami GP brings a unique blend of high-speed sections, technical corners, and a vibrant atmosphere to the Formula 1 calendar and F1 25 with its Miami International Autodrome. Nestled around the Hard Rock Stadium, this temporary street circuit is fast, wide, and punishing in the wrong hands.

In F1 25, Miami presents a real setup challenge where you’ll need to balance low drag for the straights with enough downforce to survive the tricky Sector 2 chicane and tight corners without losing rear grip. Whether you’re attacking in Time Trial or defending during a long stint in Career Mode, the right car setup can make or break your Miami GP.

Best recommended F1 25 setup for Miami GP

Miami International Autodrome in F1 25 (Images via EA Sports/SK Gaming)

Miami GP features a mixed layout of high-speed blasts through Sectors 1 and 3 and the technical, winding second sector. So, your setup must deliver strong straight-line speed, stable braking, and responsive handling. Here’s the ideal configuration to give you the edge on the Floridian tarmac:

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 12

12 Rear Wing Aero: 12

Transmission

Differential Adjustment On Throttle: 100%

100% Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 50%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -3.50

-3.50 Rear Camber: -2.00

-2.00 Front Toe-Out: 0.00

0.00 Rear Toe-In: 0.10

Suspension

Front Suspension: 41

41 Rear Suspension: 8

8 Front Anti-Roll Bar: 10

10 Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 10

10 Front Ride Height: 20

20 Rear Ride Height: 47

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

100% Front Brake Bias: 53%

Tyres

Front Right Tyre Pressure: 24.2 psi

24.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure: 24.2 psi

24.2 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure: 21.3 psi

21.3 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 21.3 psi

This Miami GP setup focuses on balancing efficiency and responsiveness. The symmetrical aerodynamic settings minimize drag while still delivering decent downforce for cornering stability. This helps you blast down the straights and still hold your line through the medium-speed corners, especially the awkward chicane at Turns 14 and 15.

The 100% on-throttle differential ensures that traction out of slow exits is maximized, which is perfect for launching out of the hairpin or accelerating hard through the sweeping bends. Meanwhile, the 50% off-throttle setting provides a smoother mid-corner rotation, aiding in control through the winding second sector.

Suspension is kept firm at the front for sharp steering response and slightly softer at the rear to absorb curbs and help traction. Balanced anti-roll bars give consistent handling without excessive oversteer or understeer, while the elevated rear ride height improves straight-line stability and acceleration out of low-speed corners.

Lastly, tyre pressures are adjusted for even wear and temperature control, helping you stay competitive in longer races without overheating.

This Miami GP setup gives you a stable yet aggressive platform to dominate the streets of Miami in F1 25. Let your speed flow through the sectors and leave your rivals in the palm trees.

