Best F1 25 Miami International Autodrome setup for the Miami GP

The Miami GP brings a unique blend of high-speed sections, technical corners, and a vibrant atmosphere to the Formula 1 calendar and F1 25 with its Miami International Autodrome. Nestled around the Hard Rock Stadium, this temporary street circuit is fast, wide, and punishing in the wrong hands.
In F1 25, Miami presents a real setup challenge where you’ll need to balance low drag for the straights with enough downforce to survive the tricky Sector 2 chicane and tight corners without losing rear grip. Whether you’re attacking in Time Trial or defending during a long stint in Career Mode, the right car setup can make or break your Miami GP.
Best recommended F1 25 setup for Miami GP
Miami GP features a mixed layout of high-speed blasts through Sectors 1 and 3 and the technical, winding second sector. So, your setup must deliver strong straight-line speed, stable braking, and responsive handling. Here’s the ideal configuration to give you the edge on the Floridian tarmac:
Aerodynamics
- Front Wing Aero: 12
- Rear Wing Aero: 12
Transmission
- Differential Adjustment On Throttle: 100%
- Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 50%
Suspension Geometry
- Front Camber: -3.50
- Rear Camber: -2.00
- Front Toe-Out: 0.00
- Rear Toe-In: 0.10
Suspension
- Front Suspension: 41
- Rear Suspension: 8
- Front Anti-Roll Bar: 10
- Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 10
- Front Ride Height: 20
- Rear Ride Height: 47
Brakes
- Brake Pressure: 100%
- Front Brake Bias: 53%
Tyres
- Front Right Tyre Pressure: 24.2 psi
- Front Left Tyre Pressure: 24.2 psi
- Rear Right Tyre Pressure: 21.3 psi
- Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 21.3 psi
This Miami GP setup focuses on balancing efficiency and responsiveness. The symmetrical aerodynamic settings minimize drag while still delivering decent downforce for cornering stability. This helps you blast down the straights and still hold your line through the medium-speed corners, especially the awkward chicane at Turns 14 and 15.
The 100% on-throttle differential ensures that traction out of slow exits is maximized, which is perfect for launching out of the hairpin or accelerating hard through the sweeping bends. Meanwhile, the 50% off-throttle setting provides a smoother mid-corner rotation, aiding in control through the winding second sector.
Suspension is kept firm at the front for sharp steering response and slightly softer at the rear to absorb curbs and help traction. Balanced anti-roll bars give consistent handling without excessive oversteer or understeer, while the elevated rear ride height improves straight-line stability and acceleration out of low-speed corners.
Lastly, tyre pressures are adjusted for even wear and temperature control, helping you stay competitive in longer races without overheating.
This Miami GP setup gives you a stable yet aggressive platform to dominate the streets of Miami in F1 25. Let your speed flow through the sectors and leave your rivals in the palm trees.
