Best F1 25 Autodromo Nazionale Monza Setup for the Italian GP

By Sayendra Basu
Modified May 30, 2025 15:19 GMT
F1 25 Setup for the Italian GP
Here's the best F1 25 Setup for the Italian GP (Image via EA Sports)

The F1 25 Italian GP at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza is one of the high-octane races of the season, and rightfully so. This high-speed track is located in Viale di Vedano, and with its iconic Variante Rettifilo and the famous Parabolica, it is a track worth dominating. Naturally, players are looking for the best setup to conquer the Temple of Speed.

Here's the best setting for your next race at the Italian GP.

Best recommended F1 25 setup for the Italian GP

Monza offers players a tasteful blend of record-breaking straights and high-speed corners, so players need a well-balanced car setup. Most teams usually opt for a speed-centric layout where priority lies in balanced downforce and stability at high speeds, owing to the fast-paced loops and areas like the Curva di Lesmo

The Italian GP in F1 25 is created faithfully, owing to the detailed LIDAR-powered reconstruction and a host of visual improvements this year. So, it comes as no surprise that the car will demand an aggressive setup that maximises power and torque delivery while allowing for late braking and aggressive corner entry.

From the beginning to the perilous Variante Rettifilo and straight to the finish line, this historic track demands precision and speed on straights. So it is no surprise that your car will need maximised power and torque control. A tuned car ensures you can extract the maximum performance from the machinery and secure an easy pole position.

Here’s the optimized car setup for the Italian GP:

Aerodynamics

  • Front Wing Aero: 3
  • Rear Wing Aero: 0

Transmission

  • Differential Adjustment On Throttle: 100%
  • Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 20%

Suspension Geometry

  • Front Camber: -3.5
  • Rear Camber: -2
  • Front Toe-Out: 0
  • Rear Toe-In: 0.1

Suspension

  • Front Suspension: 41
  • Rear Suspension: 1
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar: 8
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 21
  • Front Ride Height: 20
  • Rear Ride Height: 48

Brakes

  • Brake Pressure: 100%
  • Front Brake Bias: 54%

Tyres

  • Front Right Tyre Pressure: 29.5 psi
  • Front Left Tyre Pressure: 29.5 psi
  • Rear Right Tyre Pressure: 26.5 psi
  • Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 26.5 psi
This setup provides the right balance to gain maximum speeds and cornering grip, which is crucial for Monza’s high-speed loops and demanding areas like the Parabolica. Precision throttling and minimal downforce paired with optimal tyre pressures ensure stability and balance on every exit. This improves responsiveness without sacrificing rear-end control over curbs and sharp turns.

