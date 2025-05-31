Best F1 25 Bahrain International Circuit setup for the Bahrain GP

The Bahrain GP offers you a challenging mix of fast straights, technical corners, and significant elevation changes in F1 25. Held under the lights at the Bahrain International Circuit, this desert track puts cars through their paces, especially in terms of traction, braking stability, and tire management. It’s a circuit that demands a well-balanced setup to handle both high-speed straights and tight, tricky turns like Turns 1–2 and the downhill Turn 10.

The Bahrain International Circuit's high braking demands and low-grip conditions requires you to setup the car to be stable under braking and responsive on throttle exits. A good setup here can give you a huge edge in race pace and tire longevity, especially since tyre degradation is a major concern here.

Best recommended F1 25 setup for Bahrain GP

Bahrain International Circuit in F1 25 (Image via EA Sports/SK Gaming)

Bahrain’s layout requires a good balance between straight-line speed and cornering grip. The long straights mean you don’t want too much drag, while the slower corners require good rotation and stability. The following setup delivers a strong blend of speed, traction, and control to tackle every part of the circuit efficiently during Bahrain GP.

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 16

16 Rear Wing Aero: 30

Transmission

Differential Adjustment On Throttle: 70%

70% Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 30%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.50

-2.50 Rear Camber: -1.20

-1.20 Front Toe-Out: 0.06

0.06 Rear Toe-In: 0.18

Suspension

Front Suspension: 41

41 Rear Suspension: 6

6 Front Anti-Roll Bar: 15

15 Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 21

21 Front Ride Height: 20

20 Rear Ride Height: 43

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 94%

94% Front Brake Bias: 54%

Tyres

Front Right Tyre Pressure: 28.9 psi

28.9 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure: 28.9 psi

28.9 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure: 22 psi

22 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 22 psi

This Bahrain GP setup focuses on corner exit traction, braking stability, and rear-end confidence. With a softer rear and higher rear downforce, you can safely apply throttle out of tight corners without risking snap oversteer. The stiff front suspension gives you the responsiveness needed to handle quick direction changes and sharp corners like the Esses in Sector 2.

Additionally, the tyre pressures and geometry are tuned for balanced wear, allowing you to stretch stints without overheating or losing performance. The brake setup lets you go deep into braking zones while maintaining control, especially useful into Turns 1 and 10 where locking up is easy.

Whether you’re pushing in qualifying or managing tires in a long race, this setup gives you a confident and competitive package to take on the Bahrain GP in F1 25.

