Best F1 25 Baku City Circuit Setup for the Azerbaijan GP

The F1 25 Azerbaijan GP at the Baku City Circuit is one of the most popular races of the season, and rightfully so. This high-speed track is located in Zarifa Aliyeva, and with its high-octane Castle Section and the famous turn 15, it is a track worth dominating. Naturally, players are looking for the best setup to conquer the chaotic strip.

Here's the best setting for your next race at the Azerbaijan GP.

Best recommended F1 25 setup for the Azerbaijan GP

The Baku City Circuit comprises perilous 90-degree corners and long straights, so players need a well-balanced car setup. Most teams usually set up for a speed-centric layout where priority lies in medium-low downforce and enhanced grip management, owing to the tight and technical sections, like the narrow turn 8

The Azerbaijan GP in F1 25 has been brought to life by the detailed LIDAR-powered reconstruction and a host of visual improvements this year. So, it comes as no surprise that the real track will demand a car with an aggressive setup that maximises power and allows for low-speed cornering while ensuring optimal tire management.

From the beginning to the exciting Castle Section and straight to the finish line, this speed-centric track demands control and speed on straights. Naturally, your car will need maximised power and braking. A modified setup ensures you can extract the maximum performance from the machinery and secure an easy pole position in Baku.

Here’s the optimized car setup for the Azerbaijan GP:

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 12

12 Rear Wing Aero: 12

Transmission

Differential Adjustment On Throttle: 100%

100% Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 35%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -3.5

-3.5 Rear Camber: -2

-2 Front Toe-Out: 0

0 Rear Toe-In: 0.1

Suspension

Front Suspension: 41

41 Rear Suspension: 11

11 Front Anti-Roll Bar: 11

11 Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 9

9 Front Ride Height: 20

20 Rear Ride Height: 46

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

100% Front Brake Bias: 52%

Tyres

Front Right Tyre Pressure: 24.3 psi

24.3 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure: 24.3 psi

24.3 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure: 21.5 psi

21.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 21.5 psi

This setup provides the right balance to gain maximum speeds on the long straights and cornering grip, which is crucial for Baku’s demanding areas like turn 15. Precision throttling and medium-low downforce paired with balanced tire pressures ensure stability and balance on every corner and exit. It also improves responsiveness without sacrificing rear-end control over curbs and sharp turns.

