Best F1 25 Circuit de Monaco setup for the Monaco GP

The Monaco GP is the crown jewel of Formula 1 — a race steeped in tradition, glamour, and intense racing through the streets of Monte Carlo. This is also the case in F1 25, as it is one of the hardest circuits to drive on, especially if there is rain during the race.
Mastering the narrow and unforgiving layout of the Circuit de Monaco is a true test of a driver’s skill and patience in F1 25. With no room for error and almost zero overtaking opportunities, qualifying and car control are more important here than anywhere else on the calendar.
Best recommended F1 25 setup for Monaco GP
The Monaco GP track features tight hairpins, rapid direction changes, and bumpy street surfaces. That makes Monaco one of the slowest circuits in terms of average speed but one of the most technically demanding.
The Monaco GP requires a setup focused entirely on grip, traction, and maneuverability. Here’s the ideal car setup to dominate Monte Carlo in F1 25:
Aerodynamics
- Front Wing Aero: 25
- Rear Wing Aero: 25
Transmission
- Differential Adjustment On Throttle: 100%
- Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 15%
Suspension Geometry
- Front Camber: -2.50
- Rear Camber: -1.00
- Front Toe-Out: 0.00
- Rear Toe-In: 0.12
Suspension
- Front Suspension: 41
- Rear Suspension: 6
- Front Anti-Roll Bar: 15
- Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 21
- Front Ride Height: 20
- Rear Ride Height: 43
Brakes
- Brake Pressure: 100%
- Front Brake Bias: 60%
Tyres
- Front Right Tyre Pressure: 29.5 psi
- Front Left Tyre Pressure: 29.5 psi
- Rear Right Tyre Pressure: 21 psi
- Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 21 psi
This high-downforce setup with 25/25 aero provides maximum grip through Monaco’s tight, twisty corners, giving you the stability and precision needed to attack the curbs and avoid the ever-present barriers. The high downforce also helps with traction in low-speed zones like the Grand Hotel Hairpin and Rascasse.
The fully locked on-throttle differential (100%) ensures strong rear grip when accelerating out of corners, while the low off-throttle diff (15%) improves rotation during turn-in, crucial for navigating the circuit’s constant direction changes. A stiff front suspension with softer rear helps the car remain planted over bumps and chicanes.
With 100% brake pressure and a front-biased brake balance, you can confidently brake late into tight corners like Sainte Dévote without risking rear instability. Tyre pressures are tuned for maximum grip and responsiveness — key for a track where one mistake can end your race.
With this tailored Monaco GP setup, you’ll have the grip and responsiveness needed to tackle Monaco’s unforgiving streets with confidence in F1 25.
