Best F2P builds for Itto and Gorou in Genshin Impact (June 2022)

Arataki Itto and Gorou recently made a comeback in Genshin Impact by being among the top most popular teams in Spiral Abyss. The good news is that players can now wish for these two characters as they currently have a rerun banner in the game.

However, Travelers may not be aware of the best builds for the two of them as Geo characters are rarely used in Genshin Impact. This is primarily due to elemental characters getting a lot more attention. This article will focus on free-to-play builds for Arataki Itto and Gorou in the current version of the game.

Best F2P weapon for Arataki Itto in Genshin Impact version 2.7

Arataki Itto is a Geo DPS in Genshin Impact who can do significant damage without the aid of an elemental reaction. His skills scale with DEF, and since Gorou can raise the party's DEF, Itto can gain a lot of bonuses from Gorou.

Whiteblind would be the best F2P for Itto in the game, especially for new gamers, as this claymore is forgeable. Whiteblind has an astounding 51.7% DEF for its sub-stats. In addition, the passive skill also suits Itto's playstyle, where his Normal and Charged ATK will increase his ATK and DEF by 6 / 7.5 / 9 / 10.5 / 12% for 6 seconds (depending on refinement).

For artifacts, there is no doubt that the Husk of Opulent Dreams is the best artifact for Arataki Itto in the current version. This set is practically built for both Itto and Gorou in the game.

2-piece effect: Increase the host's DEF by 30%.

4-piece effect: Obtain one stack of Curiosity effect when completing the following condition: Hitting an opponent with a Geo attack. When off the field, the host will gain one stack every three seconds. Each Curiosity stack will increase the host's DEF by 6% and Geo DMG by 6%.

At full stacks, Itto can gain 24% DEF and Geo Damage, which will make his attack more powerful.

Best F2P weapons for Gorou in Genshin Impact version 2.7

Defense and Geo DMG Bonus are the main bonuses of Gorou's kit for the team. He can also use his Elemental Burst to do damage that depends on his Defense. However, Gorou's Elemental Burst is expensive and requires a lot of Energy Recharge.

Gorou with Favonius Warbow (Image via HoYoverse)

For F2P players in Genshin Impact, Favonius Warbow would be the best bow for Gorou in the game. With a 61.3% Energy Recharge as the sub-stat, it will help him generate Elemental Particles. If that is not enough, the weapon's passive also provides six Energy if Gorou manages to land a Crit hit on enemies.

Regarding artifacts, Travelers can choose a 4-piece Husk of Opulent Dreams artifact to save time farming different domains. However, if players' Gorou still lacks Energy Recharge, they can change the set to 2-piece Husk of Opulent Dreams and 2-piece Emblem of Severed Fate.

Even as F2P, Genshin Impact gamers can still use 4-star weapons on both Itto and Gorou, allowing them to do their job excellently.

