Best FIFA 22 XI featuring players from the Premier League

FIFA 22 is officially set to release on October 1 across all platforms. EA recently presented the game's top 22 players, which has increased the hype among fans.

The English Premier League has always attracted many football fans and has the largest TV audience. It has become even more popular since Cristiano Ronaldo's recent transfer to Manchester United.

The spotlight has now shifted to the EPL for FIFA gamers since the unveiling of the Best XI. The list includes some of the best players globally, including Ronaldo, Kevin De Bruyne, and Harry Kane.

FIFA 22: Premier League best XI according to in-game OVR

The internet exploded with FIFA 22 discussions when EA dropped the ratings for their Top 22. With that out of the way, another reveal is doing the rounds: the top eleven from the Premier League.

Here is the original tweet by EA Sports, showcasing the best EPL squad this year:

Here is the list of all eleven players in the squad:

Cristiano Ronaldo (ST) Manchester United - 91 OVR Kevin De Bruyne (CM) - Manchester City - 91 OVR Harry Kane (ST) - Tottenham Hotspur - 90 OVR N'Golo Kanté (CDM) - Chelsea - 90 OVR Heung Min Son (LM) - Tottenham Hotspur - 89 OVR Mohamed Salah (RW) - Liverpool - 89 OVR Ederson (GK) - Manchester City - 89 OVR Virgil Van Dijk (CB) - Liverpool - 89 OVR Bruno Fernandes (CAM) - Manchester United - 88 OVR Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - Liverpool - 87 OVR Andy Robertson (LB) - Liverpool - 87 OVR

As expected, the Premier League has some of the best players this season. However, only five teams have managed to appear on the list. This includes Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur.

With four players in the Best XI, it might seem that Liverpool got the best deal this season, though the top three spots contain players from the other four clubs. However, a balanced team often turns out to be a better choice.

It is up to FIFA 22 users to decide which team they wish to pick. They often mix and match players to create their lineup. However, most of them want to imitate the Best XI, so it will be a challenge.

