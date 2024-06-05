Best Fire characters in Solo Leveling Arise, ranked

There are three Fire characters in Solo Leveling Arise that players can build their roster with. They deal Fire elemental damage, and some can also inflict the Burn effect on enemies that deal continuous damage over time. The Fire elemental Hunters are primarily useful against Viridescent Mage Fores boss in the Instance Dungeon game mode. Players can farm Helmet and Body Armor artifacts from this boss.

This article ranks all available Solo Leveling Arise Fire hunters. The entries only comprise the currently playable three Hunters. We will update the list when Netmarble debuts more Fire elemental hunters in Solo Leveling Arise. Additionally, the damage percentages for the skills mentioned below are at the base level.

Note: This article is subjective and the ranking reflects the writer's opinions.

All Fire characters in Solo Leveling Arise ranked from the worst to the best

3) Song Chiyul

Song Chiyul is the best Hunter to use against enemy waves. (Image via Netmarble)

Song Chiyul is an SR rarity Hunter in Solo Leveling Arise. He belongs to the Mage class and excels at short-range fights. His skills can apply the Burn effect, which deals 50% damage of his attack every three seconds for 30 seconds. Additionally, he can stun enemies and deal 10% more damage to Normal Monsters for 10 seconds.

Moreover, his Ultimate, Special Iaido: Fire Demon, deals 2130% damage and 30% more to Burning targets. Song is excellent for mobs due to his AoE skill, Hellfire, which allows him to deal 550% damage every eight seconds. However, he won’t be of much help against bosses because his skills can’t deal Break damage or dish out immense damage.

He is one of the best Fire characters in Solo Leveling Arise until you obtain one from the other two. Song will be a great alternative when one needs to fight against monsters that are weak to the Fire element.

2) Choi Jong-In

Choi Jong-In is among the top damage dealers. (Image via Netmarble)

Choi Jong-In is among the best damage dealers in Solo Leveling Arise. He is an SSR rarity Hunter, belonging to the Mage class. All of his skills deal AoE damage, apply the Burn effect, and decrease defense debuffs. His Burn effect deals damage equal to 50% of his attack every three seconds for 15 seconds.

His passive applies The Ultimate Hunter effect after Choi uses his Ultimate. The effect resets the cooldown of his two Basic Skills, Rain of Flame and Flame Spear. Additionally, Choi’s Attack and Defense Penetration increases by 12% for 15 seconds.

Each of Choi's skills, their effects, and dupes make him deal more damage than before. At A1 (Advancement level 1), his basic skill, Rain of Flames, changes into Mega Crater and deals triple the damage while The Ultimate Hunter is triggered.

Choi is best against waves of enemies and bosses, too, due to his immense damage output. It makes him one of the must-have SSRs and the best Fire characters in Solo Leveling Arise.

1) Emma Laurent

Emma Laurent is one of the best Fire characters in Solo Leveling Arise that works best against normal monsters and bosses. (Image via Netmarble(

Emma Laurent is one of the best SSR Fire characters in Solo Leveling Arise. Her kit has an overwhelming advantage against bosses, normal monsters, or multiple waves of monsters. She can inflict either light, medium, or heavy Break damage with all her moves, which is incredibly valuable against a majority of the bosses.

Her AoE Basic Skill, Burn Up, is one of the best in her kit. It deals medium Break damage equal to 777% of Emma’s max HP. She can use it every 8 seconds, which can obliterate multiple enemies at once. Against bosses, this helps deplete their Break Gauge quickly. This skill deals additional damage to enemies under the Burn effect. Emma can inflict the Burn effect with her QTE skill, Flame Judgement.

Emma can also increase her defenses, defense penetration, Fire damage and recover HP with her skills. She is one of the must-have Fire characters in Solo Leveling Arise due to her excellent utility and damage-dealing abilities.

